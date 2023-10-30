Waterpik’s Sonic-Fusion 2.0 covers brushing and flossing for 2023 low of $130 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush for $129.99 shipped. Down from its usual price tag of $200, it has seen plenty of discounts over the year, none of them dropping lower than $139. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate, landing $36 under the current used price and marking the lowest price of 2023. With the press of a button you’ll be able to brush, floss, or do both – as this device combines the popular effectiveness of the Waterpik water flosser with an advanced sonic electric toothbrush, and is “clinically proven up to two times as effective as traditional brushing and flossing.” It features a 2-minute timer alongside a 30-second pacer to help you stay on track with your oral hygiene while also offering two toothbrush speeds, 10 flossing pressure settings, and an indicator alerting you when to charge its battery. Head below to learn more.

For those of you who might already own a Waterpik device for flossing, and are looking to upgrade your brush, Amazon is currently offering the Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush for $100. With this advanced toothbrush, you can choose between five settings: daily clean, gum care, sensitive, whitening, and pro clean. It features a 360-degree smart ring with LED lights, and an in-handle timer that pulses every 30 seconds to know when to switch your brushing location. It can even sense when you’re running low on brush heads and place orders for you when enabled.

And if you have a toothbrush you’re fond of, but have been lazy on your flossing, check out why the Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is so popular. It features 10 pressure settings, a massage mode for gum stimulation, a 360-degree tip rotation, as well as a built-in timer/pacer to help track flossing time. Its reservoir can hold up to 22 ounces for 90 seconds of use, requiring no additional filling.

Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush features:

3 MODES: At the touch of a button you can brush, floss, or do both, making it easy to complete your oral care with one convenient device. It’s clinically proven up to 2x as effective as traditional brushing and flossing for reducing plaque and improving gum health.

KEY FEATURES: The rechargeable handle charges in the base and includes a 2-minute brushing timer with 30-second pacer, 2 toothbrush speeds, and recharge indicator; the built-in electric water flosser includes 10 pressure settings (10-100 PSI).

INCLUDED: Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush, 16 oz removable reservoir for easy cleaning and filling, 2 flossing brush heads (1 compact, 1 full size), 2 brush head covers, toothbrush travel case, global voltage 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz.

WARRANTY AND SUPPORT: Backed by a 3-year limited manufacturer’s warranty, see manual for details. Waterpik’s Colorado support team is available to help with any product questions or needs.

