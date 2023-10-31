Greenworks 24V 13-inch cordless electric lawn mower covers smaller yards for $220 (Reg. $265)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 13″ Brushless Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $219.99 shipped. Down from its regular $265 price tag on Amazon, we’ve seen this particular lawn mower at lower prices earlier in the year, with significant spikes as fall arrived. Today’s deal takes $43 off the going rate, dropping it back amongst some of the lowest prices we have seen. It still comes in $60 above the all-time low, which we last saw back at the beginning of summer, however, it does still beat out Greenworks’ own website which lists this model for $240.

This mower comes equipped with a 24V brushless motor and 4.0Ah battery that delivers up to 3,550 RPM while the 13-inch rust-resistant deck offers easier maneuverability, making it ideal for smaller yards up to 1/4 acre. It features a seven-position height adjustment that provides a cutting range of 1-1/4-inch to 3-3/8-inch, and allows for either mulching or rear-bag grass collection. It starts with a simple press of a button so you don’t have to fight with starter cords anymore, and only takes about two hours to fully charge from zero.

If you’re looking for a mower with more power for larger yards, as well as looking to expand your arsenal of tools, Amazon is currently offering a major discount on the Greenworks Steel Mower 5-Piece Combo Kit for $649.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $350 off coupon. You’ll receive a 40V 20-inch mower, an axial leaf blower that delivers 500 CFM of power, a 40V 13-inch string trimmer, 40V 24-inch hedge trimmer, a 40V 12-inch chainsaw, one 5.0Ah battery, one 2.0Ah battery, and a charger.

And with winter right around the corner, be sure to check out the Greenworks 80V 20-inch Cordless Electric Snow Thrower with 5.0Ah battery. Equipped with a digitally controlled brushless motor, this snow thrower is able to quickly clear a 20-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches, and features a 180-degree rotating chute that is able to discharge snow up to 20 feet.

24V 13″ Brushless Cordless Electric Lawn Mower features:

CORDLESS LAWN MOWER – Get more done, faster, with Greenworks electric lawn mowers. This 24V push lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 30 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery (varies based on grass condition and operator technique)..No Load Speed : 3550 RPM, Voltage : 24 V

13” POLY DECK – The 13” poly deck on this cordless lawn mower allows for easy maneuverability around your yard. Brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation and a longer life. Rust-resistant deck

VERSATILE – Battery powered lawn mower has a single lever 7-position height adjustment for the best cut in all environments. The 2-in-1 design allows you to mulch or rear bag grass clippings.

MAINTENANCE FREE – This walk behind lawn mower is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil and no emissions. It starts instantly and is quiet but delivers gas-like power for your toughest projects.

INCLUDES – Battery operated lawn mower comes with grass collection bag, 24V 4.0Ah battery, charger, and operator’s manual. 3-year (tool / battery) warranty.

Zero gas smell. Zero pull cords. Zero maintenance. Zero pollution breathed. Zero time wasted.

