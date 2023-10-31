Save $200 on Shark’s AI Ultra voice-controlled robot vacuum and mop at all-time low of $250

Amazon is offering the Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop for $249.99 shipped. Down from its regular $450 price tag, it has spent much of the year bouncing between its typical price down to a $300 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 44% markdown, giving you $200 in savings off the going rate while landing $14 above the current used price, and marking a new all-time low. Equipped with a self-cleaning brush roll and sonic mopping technology that scrubs hard floors 100 times a minute while simultaneously vacuuming, this device utilizes Shark’s Matrix Clean paired with 360-degree LiDAR vision to map out and cover a grid pattern in your home as opposed to the standard S-patterned routes of typical models. It even uses blasts of air along walls and corners to ensure the removal of unwanted debris hiding away in cracks and creases. Head below to learn more.

If your home is primarily carpeted, Amazon is also currently offering a 40% discount on the Shark Matrix Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Also featuring Shark’s Matrix Clean paired alongside 360-degree LiDAR vision, this robot vacuum’s main staple is that it will empty itself into its bagless base that holds up to 45 days of debris.

And be sure to check out the deal going on for the Yeedi vac max Robot Vacuum Mop Combo, currently on sale on Amazon for $160. Offering 200 minutes of runtime, it also maps out your home like the above models for the most efficient cleaning routes, vacuuming and mopping simultaneously. Read more about it here.

SHARK AI Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

SELF-CLEANING BRUSHROLL: Digs deep into carpets and directly engages hardwood floors pulling up debris, hair, and dirt from all surfaces in your home – engineered to pick up more hair and is anti-hair wrap.

PRECISION HOME MAPPING: 360° LiDAR vision quickly and accurately maps your home so your robot can methodically clean detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, adapting to everyday changes in the home.

PERFECT FOR HOMES WITH PETS: With powerful suction, sonic mopping, and Shark’s self-cleaning brushroll, the robot picks up pet hair and eliminates stuck-on pet messes with ease.

RECHARGE & RESUME: When low on battery, the robot can return to its base, recharge, and pickup cleaning where it left off.

