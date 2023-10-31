Save $850 on Goal Zero’s Yeti 3000X portable power station with 3,032Wh capacity for $1,950

Amazon is offering the Goal Zero Yeti 3000X Portable Power Station for $1949.95 shipped, after clipping the on-page $350 off coupon. Down from its newer price tag of $2,800, with an original price of $3,500 until mid-summer, we’ve only tracked five previous discounts this year. Four of those discounts took place while the original price was still being listed, all of them dropping no lower than $2,700. Today’s deal amounts to 30% off the new price tag, which drops costs $450 under the current used rate, matching Goal Zero’s own website and landing within $1 of the all-time low. You can also find the same model bundled along with a 200W Boulder 200 Solar Panel on sale for $2249.95 shipped, after clipping the on-page $850 off coupon.

Boasting an impressive 3,032Wh capacity, this power station is designed to power your life at home, at work, and on the road. You’ll never have to worry about being without or even losing power during emergencies with this around. Working with a Boulder 200 Solar Panel, this power station is able to fully recharge in up to 36 hours, depending on how depleted the battery is – and its Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) charge controller ensures speedy recovery with a 30% increase of solar input. It offers 11 versatile ports to cover all your appliances and devices: two ACs, two USB-As, two 6mm, two high-power ports, one USB-C, one car port, and an expansion module to add more stations to the mix.

If you’re looking for a power station with far more power, Amazon is also offering the Goal Zero Yeti 6000X Portable Power Station for $3,500.89 shipped, after clipping the on-page $249 off coupon. With double the capacity as the above model, you’ll have two 120V AC ports able to support a combined load of 2,000W, and able to peak at 3,500W; a fast-charging 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a regulated 12V port, and a bonus 12V car charger.

And if you’re in an area that may experience power outages during inclement weather, check out our recent launch coverage of the new Yeti Pro 4000 Power Station, which can be fully integrated into your home circuits, RV, or Van, for plenty of backup power without the tangling mess of extension cords thanks to its new Haven Home ecosystem alongside an Escape Vehicle integration system.

Goal Zero Yeti 3000X Portable Power Station features:

Recharge Fully in 18-36 Hours with Boulder 200 Solar Panel: Turn your Yeti 3000X into a solar generator and unlock indefinite power when you combine it with the included Goal Zero solar panels; our power stations feature a MPPT charge controller (Maximum Power Point Tracking), which increases solar input by up to 30 percent

Durable Construction, Safe Electric & Solar Power: With a heavy-duty anodized aluminum enclosure and tier 1 lithium battery cell, this electric power station will provide reliable, safe power for years to come — with super quiet operation and no gas or toxic fumes

This Is Goal Zero: Inspired by passion for adventure, respect for the planet, and a humanitarian heart, we’re presenting a new way forward in portable power use, as well as ensuring all communities have the necessary resources to reach their full potential

