Seagate’s fabric-flanked One Touch Portable SSD just hit the $47 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the 500GB Seagate One Touch Portable Solid-State Drive for $46.86 shipped. This one started the year at $70 via Amazon, remained there until late May, and then dropped into the $60 range. After popping back up to $70 earlier this month, it has now fallen to a new Amazon all-time low. For further comparison, a 500GB Samsung T7 starts at $80 right now. While the Seagate One Touch is a touch slower at 1,030MB/s compared to the 10,50MB/s on the T7, it’s really not by much. The Seagate also has a nice metal frame flanked by fabric-wrapped edges to standout from the pack alongside “out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows, Mac, and Android.” Head below for more details.

As of right now (or just about any time really), finding a 500GB portable SSD from a reputable brand at a price like this with speeds like this really isn’t easy. You can save a couple bucks and score the Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD, but the transfer rates on that model drop down significantly to 800MB/s – that’s not a worthy trade off for less than $2 in savings if you ask me.

But if you’re a content creator or a gamer that needs to move files around even faster than any of the above options, you’ll want to scope out our hands-on review of Samsung’s new 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 T9 Portable SSD as well as the ongoing deals we are tracking on Kingston’s XS2000 and WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSD.

Seagate One Touch Portable SSD features:

Big files? No problem—complete file transfers fast or work directly from the drive with up to 1030MB/s speeds comparable to NVMe

Up to 2TB capacity helps keep all your movies, photos, and more in one place. Plus an eye-catching, travel-sized, and robust design to withstand an active lifestyle—throw into your bag and go

Use the included Android backup app to effortlessly transfer photos and videos—freeing up space on your device

Quick connections are a snap with both USB-C and USB C-to A for out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows, Mac, and Android

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!