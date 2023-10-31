Seagate’s fabric-flanked One Touch Portable SSD just hit the $47 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the 500GB Seagate One Touch Portable Solid-State Drive for $46.86 shipped. This one started the year at $70 via Amazon, remained there until late May, and then dropped into the $60 range. After popping back up to $70 earlier this month, it has now fallen to a new Amazon all-time low. For further comparison, a 500GB Samsung T7 starts at $80 right now. While the Seagate One Touch is a touch slower at 1,030MB/s compared to the 10,50MB/s on the T7, it’s really not by much. The Seagate also has a nice metal frame flanked by fabric-wrapped edges to standout from the pack alongside “out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows, Mac, and Android.” Head below for more details.
As of right now (or just about any time really), finding a 500GB portable SSD from a reputable brand at a price like this with speeds like this really isn’t easy. You can save a couple bucks and score the Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD, but the transfer rates on that model drop down significantly to 800MB/s – that’s not a worthy trade off for less than $2 in savings if you ask me.
But if you’re a content creator or a gamer that needs to move files around even faster than any of the above options, you’ll want to scope out our hands-on review of Samsung’s new 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 T9 Portable SSD as well as the ongoing deals we are tracking on Kingston’s XS2000 and WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSD.
Seagate One Touch Portable SSD features:
- Big files? No problem—complete file transfers fast or work directly from the drive with up to 1030MB/s speeds comparable to NVMe
- Up to 2TB capacity helps keep all your movies, photos, and more in one place. Plus an eye-catching, travel-sized, and robust design to withstand an active lifestyle—throw into your bag and go
- Use the included Android backup app to effortlessly transfer photos and videos—freeing up space on your device
- Quick connections are a snap with both USB-C and USB C-to A for out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows, Mac, and Android
