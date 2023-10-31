Segway’s Ninebot D28 kickscooter offers extended 18.6 mileage for all-time low of $350

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot D28U Electric KickScooter for $349.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $500, this KickScooter has only seen one previous discount this year. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate, landing $30 under Segway’s own website – where, I might add, the MSRP is usually listed at a higher $750, meaning you’re saving $400 off the manufacturer’s normal price by purchasing through Amazon. This deal also marks a new all-time low for this newer model of KickScooters.

Equipped with a 300W motor that is able to propel the scooter up to 15.5 MPH for a travel range up to 17.4 miles on a single charge. It features a newly integrated LED display that gives you all the important metrics like battery level, speed, temperature, and also allows you to adjust between the three speed modes, set headlight levels, and even connect to the Segway-Ninebot app via Bluetooth for more data and security functions. It even extends its own life by turning itself off and going into to sleep mode when the battery drops under 30% and the throttle is not being engaged.

As a slightly cheaper option, Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot F30 Electric KickScooter for $300. It sports a 350W motor that delivers a max speed of 15.5 MPH for up to 18.6 miles on a single charge and features three differing riding modes: eco mode for increased range and lower speed, standard mode for its base mileage and speed, and sports mode for speed and power to climb hills at the cost of mileage.

And if you’re looking for starter scooter ideas for your kids and teens, check out our recent coverage of the Segway Ninebot Zing C9 eKickScooter. It has an upgraded 180W motor, and can reach a top speed of 11.2 MPH and travel up to 6.2 miles on a single charge. Safety is taken into extra account thanks to its carefully optimized algorithm which only starts the motor after registering a 1.9 MPH speed from self-propulsion, avoiding any potential accidents cause by an unexpected touch of the throttle.

Segway Ninebot D28U Electric KickScooter features:

Brand New D Series: The Segway Ninebot electric KickScooter D28U comes with 300W powerful motor, reach to ranges of up to 17.4 Miles and speed of 15.5 mph, accommodate a max load of 265 lbs.

Upgrade Riding Experience: Equipped with 10” Pneumatic Tires, a combination of comfort and shock absorption, designed to increase riding safety.

Energy efficient. Easy maneuvering and storage.

Smart Battery Management System: Delivers high power supply and closely monitors the status to ensure the battery safety. Regenerative Braking System helps recycle energy from riding and provides a longer range.

Product Note: Max speed and range per charge vary based on several factors, including: rider weight, riding surface, incline, ambient temperature, battery level, riding style (stop/start vs cruising), etc

