Sony’s 2023 mini-LED 120Hz smart Google TVs hit new lows from $1,598 (Over $1,000 off)

Amazon has now dropped the prices on Sony’s 2023 model mini-LED smart TVs even lower. First up, you can score the Sony 65-inch mini-LED 4K Ultra X93L BRAVIA XR Smart Google TV on sale for $1,598 shipped. After launching back in May with a regular price of $2,300, you’re now looking at up to $702 in savings. Today’s deal delivers a new Amazon all-time low at $100 below our previous mention (you’ll also find deals on the other sizes down below). This ones features a 120Hz mini-LED Sony panel with HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), and Dolby Vision packed in alongside built-in voice control by way of Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. Exclusive PS5 enhanced visuals with Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode sit alongside Apple AirPlay 2 streaming and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more deals and details.

More Sony 2023 model X93L Google TV deals:

***Note: Both of the models below are also now at Amazon all-time lows coming in at $200 and $300 below our previous mentions, respectively.

If you’re in the market for something a little bit more modestly priced, the 2023 Hisense U-series smart TVs are a solid option. We are also still tracking deep deals on just about every model in the lineup with options starting from under $400 shipped and all of the details you need waiting in our previous deal coverage.

Sony mini-LED 4K X93L BRAVIA XR Smart Google TV features:

Rediscover your favorite content with impressive Mini LED contrast and brightness, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. Thousands of Mini LEDs, pricelessly controlled by XR Backlight Master Drive, deliver a picture full of vibrant colors and detailed shadows, perfect for any room. Experience immersive, expansive sound with integrated sound positioning speakers matching what you hear with what you see on screen.

