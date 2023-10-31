Sun Joe’s XTREAM 13A electric pressure washer offers 2,200 PSI for new low of $140 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe XTREAM 13A Electric High Pressure Washer for $139.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $240, it wasn’t until summer that we started to see prices drop below $185. Today’s deal is a 42% markdown off the going rate, coming in $60 under the manufacturer’s website to land as a new all-time low. With its 13A motor, this power washer can reach pressures of 2200 PSI while its 1.65 GPM max flow rate easily rinses away stubborn dirt and deposits. Its onboard 33.8 fluid-ounce foam cannon aerates detergent and shoots it up to 15 feet to give your cleaning blast a boost. It also includes four quick-connect nozzles in a range of spray patterns from pin-point jet to fan spray in order to tackle heavy, medium and light duty jobs. It even automatically shuts off the pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life – alternatively saving you from the costs of wasted fuel.

Amazon is also offering the Sun Joe SPX2688 MAX Electric High Pressure Washer for $105. It offers a 2050 PSI and 1.8 GPM for removing the toughest grime outside your home. Like the above model, this one also includes an onboard 33.8 fluid-ounce foam cannon along with a 34-inch extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose for a combined 54 inches of reach.

And be sure to also check out the Sun Joe SPX160E-MAX Electric Pressure Washer, a compact device with a 11A motor that is able to provide up to 1,600 PSI of spray power, and comes with a quick-connect 15-degree nozzle, a turbo nozzle, as well as an onboard 15 fluid-ounce foam cannon.

Sun Joe XTREAM Electric High Pressure Washer features:

Xtream Foaming, Xtream Cleaning and Xtream Rinsing help you win the war on the grime! Powerful 13-amp motor; onboard 33.8 fl oz foam cannon aerates detergent and shoots it up to 15 feet to give your cleaning blast a boost. Four quick-connect nozzles in a range of spray patterns from pin-point jet to fan spray tackle heavy, medium and light duty jobs. Automatically shuts off the pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.

