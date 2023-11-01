Audio-Technica 4-piece drum microphone pack returns to all-time low of $399 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the Audio-Technica 4-piece Drum Microphone Pack with Case for $399 shipped. Down from its $499 price tag, today’s deal is the second discount of 2023, matching the previous one to return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. It even comes in $51 under the current going used rate, with all other retailers aside from the manufacturer still listing it for $100 more. You’ll receive four microphones that can cover your drum-recording needs, all of them designed to maximize placement options with minimal obstructions. The ATM250 hypercardioid microphone is tailored for use on kick drums, with the ATM650 microphone tailored more for snare drums, and the two remaining ATM450 cardioid condenser microphones ideal for capturing cymbal usage. You can also find a seven-piece microphone pack currently $160 off as well for $639, which includes three additional ATM230 microphones that are designed for tom drums.

If you’re going to be investing in your recording/sound equipment, you might want to consider the appropriate stands for these microphones, like the Amazon Basics Adjustable Boom Height Microphone Stand for $30. And you can never have enough cables, with the Amazon Basics XLR Microphone Cable starting for $10 individually for 6 feet, or 2-packs starting for $16 for 3 feet. There are several more options in terms of the cable length, going all the way up to 50 feet.

And if you haven’t yet snagged yourself an interface, check out the deal going on for the popular Focusrite Scarlett 4i4 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface, one of the absolute best affordable interface options for home studios on the market.

Audio-Technica Drum Microphone Pack features:

ATM250 Hypercardioid Dynamic Instrument Microphone (1 included) tailored for use on kick drums

ATM650 Hypercardioid Dynamic Instrument Microphone (1 included) tailored for use on snare drums

Hypercardioid polar pattern reduces pickup of sounds from the sides and rear, improving isolation of desired sound source

ATM450 Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone (2 included) tailored for use on cymbals

Unique side-address stick design maximizes placement options with minimal obstructions

