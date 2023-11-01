Chromebook Plus models from Acer, HP, ASUS, and Lenovo see first discounts from $269

Best Buy is now offering the first discounts on a series of just-released Chromebook Plus models. Google first took the wraps off the new and improved Chrome OS experience at the beginning of the month, detailing all of the new features that the latest set of hardware would enable. Now you have a chance to save, as five of these new machines are on sale for the first and only times so far courtesy of Best Buy all starting from $269 shipped. There’s at minimum $130 in savings, with new all-time lows to be had across the board. All of the savings are detailed on this landing page, and we also break it down just which of the new Acer, HP, ASUS, and Lenovo Chromebooks are on sale below.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and everything else you can read over in our launch coverage.

Chromebook Plus models on sale:

As for how these Chromebooks stack up, we had a chance to go hands-on with some of the recent debuts back when Google first announced the Chromebook Plus initiative. That review is a great resource for seeing how everything stacks up individually.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 features:

Empower your productivity with the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 thanks to its 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor and spacious 15.6” Full HD display. An impressive Full HD Facial Auto Exposure Camera, fast wireless connectivity and long-lasting battery life let you transition smoothly between work, home, and personal projects —all day long. And with up to double the speed, memory and storage* – plus popular apps – you have the power to do more. 

