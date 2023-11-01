First discount of the year takes $650 off Weber’s SmokeFire EPX6 wood pellet grill at $1,049 low

Amazon is offering the Weber SmokeFire EPX6 Wood Fired Pellet Grill for $1,049 shipped. Down from its $1,699 price tag, this is the very first discount of 2023 that we have tracked, with today’s deal coming in as a 38% markdown off the going rate that gives you back $650 in savings, marking a new all-time low. This is by-far the best deal on this particular grill at the moment, with the next lowest prices being $1,499 at Ace Hardware and Home Depot.

This grill utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal, able to keep a temperature range of 200 degrees to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Featuring Weber Connect smart technology, you’ll receive real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and even flip/serve notifications while at the grill or on your phone.

It features a Smoke Boost function that adds more of a smoky flavor to whatever you’re grilling, as well as a built-in night-time lighting system so you can see everything clearly during any late-hour cooks. It also comes with a specially-engineered auger and slanted hopper to reduce pellet jams, as well as a flavorizer bar to replace traditional diffuser plates, designed for more direct and consistent heat rather than blocking the flames.

You might as well stock up on your wood pellets along with your purchase of the above smoker, with Amazon offering Traeger 20-pound bags for $20, coming in six flavors: apple, cherry, hickory, mesquite, pecan, and signature blend. You can also better protect your new smoker by purchasing the Weber 36-inch SmokeFire Cover, which is seeing a 41% discount on Amazon for $60.

And if you’re looking for a cheaper option with similar features, check out our past coverage of the Z GRILLS Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker, which can be found right now on Amazon for $799, after clipping the on-page $100 off coupon. With its Wi-Fi-enabled control, you’ll be able to turn it off and on, adjust temperatures, and monitor your meat probe’s in-time temperatures all through the Z Grills app, and can even switch it over to a smoker mode when you’re looking for that low and slow flavoring.

Weber SmokeFire EPX6 Wood Fired Pellet Grill features:

Built-in night time grill lighting illuminates the entire cooking grate for those late night smokes.

Top cooking grate creates a large, second level of grilling capacity.

If you’re craving even more of that unmistakable, wood fired taste, then add a boost of smoke to the recipe with Smoke Boost.

Flavorizer bars were designed for direct, more consistent heat, unlike traditional pellet grills that use a large diffuser plate that blocks the flame.

SmokeFire’s exclusive cleaning system directs ash and grease down into a removable drawer.

Specially-engineered auger and slanted hopper help prevent pellet jams, which are frequently experienced with pellet grills.

