Save on Hasbro Force FX Lightsabers at new all-time lows: Luke $180 (Reg. $279), Vader $190, more

Reg. $279 $180

Amazon is now marking down a collection of Hasbro’s Force FX Lightsabers to some of the best prices we’ve seen. Shipping is free across the board, and a new all-time low on the Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber is headlining the savings. It now drops down to $179.99 at the retailer from its usual $279 price tag. This is $99 off and beats our previous mention from back during the fall Prime Day sale by $6. This is also only the third markdown to date so far. Head below for more.

Hasbro’s Force FX line makes some of the best props for Star Wars fans, and its Elite series is even more notable. The iconic weapon of Luke Skywalker in Return of the Jedi, this is the hero’s first saber that was constructed by him. It features a light-up blade that can be detached from the metal hilt, with battle sounds and light effects ensuring you’re ready to take down the Emperor. Head below for more.

Other Force FX Lightsabers on sale:

Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber features:

Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with Lightsabers from The Black Series (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. With the Force FX Elite Lightsaber, featuring advanced LED technology, fans can imagine Star Wars action and adventure.  

