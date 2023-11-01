Get a lifetime of bite-sized learning with Headway Premium for $50 (Reg. $300)

Reading books is a great way to learn, but it takes time. If your schedule is full, Headway provides a much more convenient way to access the same insights. For a limited time, lifetime Premium subscriptions are just $49.97 (Reg. $299.95) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Even in this digital age, books are where big ideas are born. From beating procrastination to improving your mental health, you can find a lifetime of wisdom in the non-fiction section of any book store.

For most of us, exploring all that content is just a pipe dream. Thankfully, there is a more convenient alternative.

Downloaded over 20 million times, Headway is an app that condenses the great books of our time into short summaries that can be read or enjoyed in audio format within 15 minutes. The selection includes 1,500 titles, and subscribers get access to another 30-50 new summaries each month.

But Headway is more than a book summary app. In fact, it’s more like a life coach in your pocket.

The app selects summaries to provide a personalized learning pathway, working towards your specific goals. As you make progress, Headway then rewards you with achievements.

This package has earned Headway some major accolades and strong reviews. It was named App of the Day four times in a row in the US App Store. Meanwhile, users have given the app a rating of 4.5/5 stars on iOS and 4.4/5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Lifetime access is worth $299.95, but you can grab your subscription for $49.97 when you order by 10/31 — no coupon required!

