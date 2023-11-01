Greenworks electric pressure washers now on sale from $119 (Reg. $140+)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 1,700 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $118.99 shipped. Down from its newer price tag of $140, this tool began the year at a higher $160, quickly dropping in price after the first month. Since then we have only tracked one short-lived discount outside of Amazon down to $130. Today’s deal takes $21 off the going rate, beating out Greenworks’ own website by $11, and landing as a new all-time low. Offering a strong, but quiet 1,700 PSI and 1.2 GPM flow rate, this electric pressure washer is ideal for residential applications. It features a built-in hose reel for convenient onboard storage of its 25-foot long high-pressure hose, allowing you to extend your cleaning reach around the home to places like your roof without concern. It also comes with accessories that can be easily exchanged thanks to its 1/4-inch quick-connect fitting: a 25-degree high-pressure nozzle, a 40-degree medium-pressure nozzle, and even a soap applicator.

If you were looking for something a bit stronger with a smaller design, Amazon is also offering a 15% discount on the Greenworks 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $118.99 shipped. It offers 100 more PSI for a slightly lower flow rate of 1.1 GPM, and trades in the onboard storage and management functions of the above model for overall portability. It does feature a hook to coil the 20-foot hose around instead of a reel, and also includes two quick-connect nozzles and a soap applicator like the model above to offer more versatility.

And if you’re looking outside the Greenworks brand, check out the Sun Joe XTREAM 13A Electric High Pressure Washer, which can reach pressures of 2200 PSI and a 1.65 GPM max flow rate. It also includes four nozzles that can be quickly exchanged alongside a 33.8 fluid-ounce foam cannon.

Greenworks 1,700 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

This powerful 1700-PSI electric pressure washer helps eliminate dirt and grime with 1.2 GPM of exceptional cleaning power. Wheels allow for easy maneuverability while the 25-ft high-pressure hose with reel keeps every job within reach.This reliable unit includes 25° and 40° quick connect tips and a soap attachment for a variety of cleaning applications. A PWMA-certified pressure washer, this model has guaranteed performance from a trusted source.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!