Rad Power kicks off early Black Friday on 9to5 favorite e-bikes from $1,299 (Save $200+)

Rad Power Bikes is launching its Daylight Savings Sale, taking up to $300 off three of its e-bike models, like the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike for $1,799 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $1,999, today’s deal gives you back $200 in savings, and lands among the lowest prices we’ve seen. This comes with Rad Power’s low price promise – “when we put an e-bike on sale any time before 12/31/23, you’ll be getting it at the season’s lowest price — guaranteed.”

Equipped with a 750W brushless geared hub motor and a 672Wh capacity, this e-bike is able to max out at a speed of 20 MPH and travel up to 50 miles on a single charge. It offers a variety of features like the five-level pedal assist with a 12-magnet cadence sensor, and a full digital display that relays real-time information such as battery level, clock, odometer, speedometer, pedal assist settings, and even a wattage meter to keep track of the motor’s output. It also comes stocked with a pair of 27.5-inch by 2-inch puncture-resistant tires alongside front and rear fenders to protect your e-bike during your commute, as well as a rear-mounted storage rack with a 275-pound payload so you can haul along whatever you need to bring with you.

You’ll also notice that the Halloween deals on two models have been extended into this month, like on the RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike, discounted to $1,299 shipped, which is a more jack-of-all-trades model, designed to help you carry cargo, a passenger, or even your morning coffee along for the commute, with a payload of 300 pounds. It comes with the same 750W brushless-geared hub motor and 672Wh battery, offering up the same speeds and travel range as the above model. It features a four-level pedal assist, a rear-mounted cargo rack, puncture-resistant fat tires, and a more simplistic control panel that gives you the battery’s charge level and allows you to adjust pedal assist settings.

Rad Power’s Daylight Savings Sale will only last through November 8, taking up to $300 off three select models. Rad Power also has other deals on different models that will remain through December 31, like the $700 off discount on the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step model for $1,399 shipped. Head on over to their deals page here to browse more models and discounts.

RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike features:

Made for weekdays. And the weekends. The RadCity 5 Plus makes every trip into a town a joy ride. Hydraulic disc brakes and a 750W geared hub motor help you conquer hills without breaking a sweat, while a semi-integrated battery makes recharging and storing your battery a breeze.

