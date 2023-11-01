Save $280 on Segway’s Ninebot E22 electric kickscooter with seat at all-time low of $300

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric KickScooter with Free Seat for $299.99 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $580, we have only tracked seven previous discounts over the year, with none of them falling below $500. Today’s deal beats all of them combined, coming in as a 48% markdown off the going rate that gives you $280 in savings, and lands as a new all-time low. It even falls $90 under the current used price and $100 under Segway’s own website.

Equipped with a 300W brushless DC motor, this scooter is able to reach max speeds of 12.4 MPH and has a 13.7 mile travel range on a single charge. One thing to note is that with the addition of a Segway External Battery Pack (sold separately), speeds can increase up to 15.5 MPH and extend travel distance up to 27 miles depending on riding conditions. The scooter offers three different riding modes: a cruise mode for lower speed and extended battery life, its normal mode for standard settings, and a sports mode for faster speed and incline handling (up to 15% inclines). The included adjustable seat alongside multiple shock-absorbing designs will ensure your commute is as comfortable as it is effortless.

Amazon is also currently offering a 30% discount on the Segway Ninebot D28 Electric KickScooter for $349.99 shipped. Its 300W motor is able to propel the scooter up to 15.5 MPH for up to 17.4 miles on a single charge. Some customers might feel the extra $50 is worth just the extended 3.7 miles, but you’re also getting the newly integrated and more detailed LED display that gives you all the important metrics like battery level, speed, temperature, and also allows you to adjust between the three speed modes, set headlight levels, and even connect to the Segway-Ninebot app via Bluetooth for more data and security functions.

And if you’re looking for starter scooter ideas for your kids and teens, check out our recent coverage of the Segway Ninebot Zing C9 eKickScooter. It has an upgraded 180W motor, and can reach a top speed of 11.2 MPH and travel up to 6.2 miles on a single charge. Safety is taken into extra account thanks to its carefully optimized algorithm which only starts the motor after registering a 1.9 MPH speed from self-propulsion, avoiding any potential accidents cause by an unexpected touch of the throttle.

Segway Ninebot E22 Electric KickScooter features:

Comfortably Riding: Soft and breathable ergonomic sponge saddle seat with widened design.

Multiple Shock Absorbing Systems: With shock-absorbing foam cushion saddle, dual shock-absorbing balls, upgraded 9-inch Dual Density tires.

Portable Folding Design: Folds in one step, Please note that the E22 with seat cannot be folded as usual when the external battery is installed.

Human Oriented Design: Seat comes with screws, no additional drilling.

The seat saddle can be adjusted to 20-24.8 inches to fit for various heights and ages (14 plus) of riders.

