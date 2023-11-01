This interactive pet toy makes the perfect holiday gift for $28 (Reg. $35)

Lively pets need plenty of stimulation during the day, otherwise they tend to get restless. Wicked Ball is an interactive toy that helps to fill the time when owners are busy. In a limited-time price drop, it’s currently just $27.97 (Reg. $34.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

In an ideal world, most pet owners would spend hours a day playing with their fur baby. Unfortunately, the reality is quite different. When you run a busy schedule, there will always be periods when your pet needs to entertain themselves.

Wicked Ball is a toy that was designed specifically for these situations. Shaped like a ball, it rolls around your home automatically to provide the ultimate game of chase.

To keep things interesting, the ball takes an erratic path. It also has lights that glow. When your pet interacts with the toy, it can jump around or speed off down the hallway. You can adjust these reactions, with three levels of activity to choose from.

For pets that think with their stomach, Wicked Ball has another trick to offer.

Look closely, and you will notice a small hole in the ball. This is the snack reward system, which allows you to load up the toy with a treat. To enjoy the snack, your pet has to work hard to release it.

Pets and owners seem to love it. The Wicked Ball was crowdfunded to the tune of AU$284,000 on Kickstarter, and has since appeared on NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox News, and more.

