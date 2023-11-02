Crucial’s 2023 model X9 Portable SSDs fall back to all-time low pricing from $70 shipped

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesCrucial
Reg. $90+ From $70
an open laptop computer sitting on top of a table

The new 2023 model Crucial X9 Portable Solid-State Drives have now returned to Amazon lows. You’ll find the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models marked down to $69.99, $109.99, and $219.99 shipped. Regularly $90, $140, and $280, today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find. They also come in as a match for the best we have tracked on Amazon since they landed there last month. While the X9 might not be as speedy as the new X10 Pro variants, it is also a far more affordable solution that delivers speeds most folks can actually take advantage of with the gear they already own. They clock in at 1,050MB/s with USB 3.2 support, USB-C connectivity, and plug-and-play compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming consoles. You’ll also find protection against 7.5-foot drops, extreme temperature, shock, and vibrations. Head below for more details. 

If you’re looking for even faster speeds and can make do with a 500GB solution, the ongoing deal on WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSD is worth a look. Now back down to Prime Day pricing at $65 shipped, this is one of our favorite game drives out there that can also deliver all of the usual storage experience you would get with any portable SSD. The onboard customizable RGB halo lighting is pretty sweet too. 

And while we are talking 2,000MB/s solutions, be sure to at least scope out Samsung’s brand new T9 model. While this one is more geared towards content creators and professionals with higher-end gear to use it on, it is a notable solution that delivers the next-generation of one of the most popular models around here. Scope out our hands-on review and the first price drop

Crucial X9 Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Read speeds up to 1,050MB/s…1TB holds up to 5,000 photos, 15 hours of family video, 2 AAA game titles, and 50GB of documents, with 100GB to spare…Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, Xbox, PlayStation and more; use included USB Type-C to C cable on USB 3.2 Gen2 supported devices for best speeds…Drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme temperature, shock and vibration proof…Get 3 months of Mylio Photos+ on us and one month of Adobe Acrobat Pro when you purchase and register your Crucial X9.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Crucial

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Blix kicks off early Black Friday sales with up to $500...
Apple’s iPad 10th Gen 256GB drops to $540 shipped...
Home Depot 2023 Black Friday ad: $2,300 off kitchen app...
Backcountry takes an extra 20% off snow gear: Helly Han...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Down in Berm...
Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 24 all-time l...
Bring the vibes home with Govee’s 10-pack Glide T...
Get a 1-year Costco Gold Star membership with a $40 dig...
Load more...
Show More Comments