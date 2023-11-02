Crucial’s 2023 model X9 Portable SSDs fall back to all-time low pricing from $70 shipped

The new 2023 model Crucial X9 Portable Solid-State Drives have now returned to Amazon lows. You’ll find the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models marked down to $69.99, $109.99, and $219.99 shipped. Regularly $90, $140, and $280, today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find. They also come in as a match for the best we have tracked on Amazon since they landed there last month. While the X9 might not be as speedy as the new X10 Pro variants, it is also a far more affordable solution that delivers speeds most folks can actually take advantage of with the gear they already own. They clock in at 1,050MB/s with USB 3.2 support, USB-C connectivity, and plug-and-play compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming consoles. You’ll also find protection against 7.5-foot drops, extreme temperature, shock, and vibrations. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking for even faster speeds and can make do with a 500GB solution, the ongoing deal on WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSD is worth a look. Now back down to Prime Day pricing at $65 shipped, this is one of our favorite game drives out there that can also deliver all of the usual storage experience you would get with any portable SSD. The onboard customizable RGB halo lighting is pretty sweet too.

And while we are talking 2,000MB/s solutions, be sure to at least scope out Samsung’s brand new T9 model. While this one is more geared towards content creators and professionals with higher-end gear to use it on, it is a notable solution that delivers the next-generation of one of the most popular models around here. Scope out our hands-on review and the first price drop.

Crucial X9 Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Read speeds up to 1,050MB/s…1TB holds up to 5,000 photos, 15 hours of family video, 2 AAA game titles, and 50GB of documents, with 100GB to spare…Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, Xbox, PlayStation and more; use included USB Type-C to C cable on USB 3.2 Gen2 supported devices for best speeds…Drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme temperature, shock and vibration proof…Get 3 months of Mylio Photos+ on us and one month of Adobe Acrobat Pro when you purchase and register your Crucial X9.

