Bring the vibes home with Govee’s 10-pack Glide Triangle smart light panels at $110 ($60 off)

Joining yesterday’s deal on its M1 Matter light strip, the official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 10-piece bundle of Glide Triangle Light Panels for $109.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $170 at Amazon and currently on sale for $120 directly from Govee, this is a solid $60 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention, comes in at $10 under the deal before that, and delivers one of the lowest prices we have tracked yet. This set includes 10 individual triangle lights that can be affixed to your walls in whatever shape you would like (comes with adhesive tape). The companion app combines with Alexa/Google Assistant voice command support so you can customize the lighting experience entirely – there are millions of color options, various patterns, and a series of preset scene modes for a more animated experience. The music music syncing capabilities are a nice touch as well. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, we are still tracking a notable deal on the Govee Matter M1 Light Strip. It is, in fact, back down to its $40 Amazon low pricing to deliver a modern, unified smart lighting experience that will work alongside all Matter Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings gear. Get a closer look right here.

While we are talking Matter gear, the latest meross mini smart plug that supports the universal standard is also at its best price ever right now. Regularly $18, this 2023 release has dropped to $12 by way of an on-page Amazon coupon with all of the details you need waiting right here. Head over to our smart home hub for additional deals on intelligent lighting, audio, and more.

Govee GlideTriangle Light Panels features:

Unique Lighting Effects: With RGBIC technology, each panel can display multiple colors at once. Its transparent shell allows the lights from your panels to transmit directly onto your walls with a unique fluorescent glow to create stunning effects in your home.

DIY Lighting: Choose from dozens of recommended patterns in our app for your reference or design your unique triangle panel layout. Personalize your panels even more by selecting your colors and effects via the app. Create a one-of-a-kind modular decoration for your living room or bedroom.

Rich Scene Modes: Find rich animated lighting effects for your light panels on the Govee Home App. Choose from a selection of over 40 preset scene modes that fit your style. Each effect produces electrifying colors that will leave you in awe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!