Govee’s multi-color Matter Homekit strip lights return to Amazon low today at $40 (33% off)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering folks another chance at the best price yet on its 2023 model M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights with Matter at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, the price will drop down to $40 after you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal delivers a solid $20 or 33% in savings to match our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked yet. While a solid option all year round for adding multi-color vibes to your space, they also make for a notable holiday lighting set that can integrate with the rest of your smart home. The Matter-supported Wi-Fi light strip works alongside your Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings gear with unified control across the 6.5-foot run of multi-color lights. They also support voice commands, music syncing tech to dance along to your beats, and other smartphone-controlled customizations. Head below for more deals and details.

If you don’t care about all of the more premium smart home integration or the universal Matter support, one of the brand’s previous-generation strip light sets will be a much more affordable endeavor. In fact, you can land a 16.4-foot run of multi-color smart lights from Govee down at just $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 after you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. They aren’t quite as high-tech, but still deliver smartphone control and music syncing.

With Christmas around the corner now and while we are talking smart lighting, be sure to scope out the deal we spotted this morning on Philips Hue’s Festavia smart Christmas lights. Some of the better options on the market, they are now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked and are joined by a host of other smart lighting solutions in the brand’s Hue ecosystem,. Scope everything out right here.

Govee Matter HomeKit Lightstrip features:

The LED lights work with all certified smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and etc. Control the smart LED strip lights via voice commands for a better and smarter ecological experience. Independent IC chips make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 RGBICW chip displays more natural color and higher lumen brightness to decorate your furniture such as cabinet, TV and gaming desk.

