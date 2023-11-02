VEVOR’s 32A level 2 EV charger has NEMA 14-50 plug and smart app controls for new low of $161

Amazon is offering the VEVOR 32A Level 2 Portable EV Charger for $160.99 shipped. Down from its $200 price tag, this EV charger has only seen two discounts since fall rolled in, with both being quick falls followed by slow trickles back up to the MSRP. Today’s deal amounts to a 20% markdown off the going rate, coming in just $6 short of the used price, and marking a new all-time low.

This 32A level 2 EV charger is designed for a quick and effortless charging experience. It features LED display that conveys in-time information, as well as a smart chip that provides protection against lightning, leakage, grounding, over voltage, under voltage, over charge, over current, and overheating. You’ll also be able to fully monitor and control the device through your smartphone, letting you even schedule charging for 1 to 12 hours, with options to take advantage of off-peak hours. It is compatible with vehicles and plug-in hybrids that comply with the J1772 standard, requiring only a NEMA 14-50 outlet to plug the charger into.

If you’re hoping for the above model with a different plug option, Amazon is also offering the same device as a 16A option with a NEMA 10-30 plug for $126. While you’ll retain the portability and remote smart app controls for this charger, it is a more simplistic design, only giving you indicator lights and no display. There is also a model with a NEMA 6-20 plug for $101, which further loses the smart app controls.

And if you’re looking for a reliable charger to install at home, check out the BOSCH EV300 Level 2 EV Charging Station. Designed for easy installation and low maintenance, this home charging station comes compact yet powerful, with a 32A capacity that charges your vehicle in under 10 hours, four times faster than a standard EV cord.

VEVOR 32A Level 2 Portable EV Charger features:

Portable EV Charger: This portable car charger offers high compatibility with a NEMA 14-50P plug, making it suitable for charging most electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles that adhere to the J1772 standard.

All-Round Protection: Comply with ETL security certification standards. During charging, the portable charger controller automatically adjusts the current according to the charging status to avoid overcharging. It also provides lightning/leakage/grounding/over-voltage/under-voltage/overcharge/over-current/overheat protection.

Smart APP Control: Enjoy a great charging experience with the convenience of smart app control. You can not only control and monitor the charging status remotely through the smart APP, but also schedule charging time for 1-12 hours, allowing you to take advantage of off-peak charging and reduce your vehicle usage costs.

