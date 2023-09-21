Fill your battery in under 10 hours with Bosch’s EV300 Level 2 EV charging station for $583

Amazon is offering the BOSCH EV300 Level 2 EV Charging Station for $583.43 shipped, after clipping the on-page $270 off coupon. Down from $853, after spending most of the year above $737 with a peak of $919 back in May, this 32% discount comes in at the second-lowest price we have tracked, $3 under our previous mention. Designed for easy installation and low maintenance, this home charging station comes compact yet powerful, with a 32A capacity that charges your vehicle in under 10 hours, four times faster than a standard EV cord. You can install it indoors or outdoors without worry thanks to its weather-resistant build. It features LED indicators providing a real-time charging status, and its SAE J1772 charging connector is compatible with all makes and models of EVs sold in North America. It comes with a pre-installed NEMA 14-50 plug, and a NEMA 3R-rated enclosure for protection wherever you choose to install it. Requires a dedicated 40A, 240V circuit.

Amazon is also currently offering a $70 discount on the ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 240V Electric Vehicle Charger for $529.99. Wall outlets just don’t always cut it, and this 240V Level 2 EV home charger offers you a charge up to nine times faster than standard outlets, delivering a flexible 16A to 50A of power and up to 37 miles per hour of charge.

If you’re looking for an alternative brand to invest in, check out our past coverage for the Vevor Level 1 and 2 120V Portable EV charger, a device you can easily choose to install as a fixed station in your garage, or keep it in your car for on-the-go needs wherever there’s an available power outlet. There’s also the VOLTORB Level 2 EV charger that comes conveniently designed as one single device.

BOSCH EV300 Level 2 EV Charging Station Features:

Designed for easy installation and low maintenance, the Bosch EV300 Level 2 AC Charging Station is a compact, yet powerful charger, providing 32A capacity and charging up to 4 times faster than with a standard EV cord

EV300 is UL listed and tested to all applicable industry standards and built to be weather-resistant so, whether installed indoors or out, this charger will safely and reliably charge in rain, snow, sleet, ice – or in the comfort of your garage

EV300 features simple, at-a-glance LED indicators that provide current charging status – readily visible from across the garage or driveway – for easy identification, a tamper resistant mounting bracket, and easy to manage 16 foot cable

Industry standard SAE J1772 charging connector is compatible with all makes and models of Evs sold in North America

Includes pre-installed NEMA 14-50 plug, NEMA 3R-rated enclosure for indoor or outdoor installation (outdoor installation requires in-use cover over receptacle); Dedicated 40A, 240V circuit required for installation

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!