Blink smart home gear up to 53% off: All-New outdoor cam matching $72 low, more from $30

Amazon has now kicked off a new Blink smart home sale filled with solid deals on its intelligent camera solutions, video doorbells, and more at up to 53% off. One standout here, among the many, is the All-New Blink Outdoor 4 smart camera down at $71.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this is a solid 40% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This model just hit Amazon back in late August for the first time and is now matching the all-time low – only once before today have we seen it go on sale. This is the latest 4th-generation model in the lineup that “helps you protect your home inside and out right from your smartphone.” Features include 1080p HD live video views, infrared night vision, and two-way audio with 2-year battery life – it can be setup yourself “in minutes” and it will last a solid 2-years before the AA lithium batteries will need to be replaced. This model also features motion detection alongside the ability to work alongside Alexa gear “to engage live view, arm and disarm your system, and more using your voice.” Head below for more details and additional Blink smart home gear deals.

More Blink smart home gear deals:

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for more deals including these meross Matter HomeKit smart plugs at the $14 all-time low and this ongoing offer on ecobee’s HomeKit Smart Thermostat Enhanced, just to name a couple.

All-New Blink Outdoor 4 features:

Outdoor 4 is our fourth generation wire-free smart security camera that helps you protect your home inside and out right from your smartphone.

See and speak from the Blink app — Experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.

Two-year battery life — Set up yourself in minutes and get up to two years of power with the included AA lithium batteries.

Enhanced motion detection — Be alerted to motion faster from your smartphone with dual-zone, enhanced motion detection.

Person detection — Get alerts when a person is detected with embedded computer vision (CV) as part of an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!