ecobee’s HomeKit Smart Thermostat Enhanced tames inconsistent fall weather at $170

Amazon today is now offering the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced for $169.99 shipped. Seeing a rare discount from its usual $190 going rate, today’s $20 discount gives you a chance to save if you missed last week’s fall Prime Day markdown. It’s only the second price cut of the fall, too, clocking in as the third-best offer to date. Head below for more.

While not the new flagship version that still clocks in at $249, this is still one of the newest additions to the ecobee smart thermostat lineup. Featuring onboard HomeKit support, all of the climate regulating tech is packed into a refreshed design with a touchscreen display that pairs with all of the smartphone and voice control tech. Speaking of, you’ll find Siri integration on top of support for Assistant, with Alexa baked in for calling up the assistant right from the device.

Compared to the flagship model, the lead deal arrives with a more budget-friendly build that is further accentuated by the sale. The only real drawbacks though come from the lack of a companion temperature sensor for hyperlocal readings to make quick adjustments to your space’s heating or cooling system. And while the model above can access Alexa right from the device itself, the flagship model delivers the same support for Siri.

Don’t forget that ecobee just launched a new smart video doorbell, either. The company is moving outside of the thermostat space for its new front door upgrade, which arrives with 1080p recording, HomeKit support, and all of the expect doorbell features. The best part is that you can pair it with the discounted thermostat above to use as a preview for who’s at the door. We break dow the whole experience in our hands-on review.

ecobee Smart Thermostat features:

The all new ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Enhanced gives you automatic energy savings and adapts to your lifestyle by adjusting temperature based on occupancy, suggesting schedule changes, and optimizing your energy savings. eco+ comes with features that automatically turn temperatures down when you’re away or asleep. Works with your smart device or Apple Watch and connects to your smart home system like Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and IFTTT. Trusted by experts and made for the planet, Smart Thermostat Enhanced delivers unparalleled comfort and savings.

