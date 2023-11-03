Greenworks electric tools receive up to 31% off discounts with fall deals starting at $90 ($40+ off)

Greenworks tools are currently seeing fall discounts across Amazon like the 40V 17-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower and Blower Bundle for $271.89 shipped. ***Note: Currently listed as “Temporarily out of stock” but you can still lock-in the discounted rate. Down from its $360 list price, the first half of the year was spent bouncing around above $350 until summer when regular discounts started rolling in. Today’s deal is a 24% markdown off the going rate that gives you $88 in savings and lands as the second lowest price we have tracked for this particular bundle.

The mower comes equipped with a 40V brush motor and 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 60 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to two hours. It features a five-position height adjustment that provides a cutting range of 1-1/4-inch to 3-3/8-inch height for whatever environment may need a trim. It starts up with the simple push of a button and was designed with a folding handle for more compact storage options. The blower offers a 135 CFM, with a variable speed dial allowing it to reach wind speeds up to 150 MPH to tackle any stubborn debris that might be over-staying its autumn welcome.

And be sure to head on over to our Green Deals hub for more discounts on environmentally-friendly tools, electric vehicles, power stations, water heaters and more. It is updated daily, so you’ll always be up-to-date on the very latest and greatest deals.

40V 17-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower and Blower features:

G-MAX 40V 2Ah Li-Ion Battery System powers multiple tools for complete yard work system–includes 1-4Ah Battery and Charger

Single lever 5-position height adjustment offers cutting height range from 1-1/4 inch to 3-3/8-inch for the best cut in all environments

High Performance G-MAX 40V Lithium-Ion Battery delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging

Variable speed delivers wind speed up to 150 mph, perfect for cleaning debris and leaves off hard surface areas and patios

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!