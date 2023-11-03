NordicTrack’s regularly $420 Alexa-enabled adjustable dumbbell pair hits $199 Amazon low

We are now tracking the best Amazon price ever on the Alexa-enabled NordicTrack 50 Lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells. Regularly up to $429, you can land a pair of these smart dumbbells for $199 shipped. This deal undercuts our previous mention by $7 to deliver a new Amazon all-time low with as much as $230 in savings at the ready. For those unfamiliar here, these are adjustable dumbbells that range from 5-pounds up to 50-pounds per side by way of a motorized weight selector system in the storage base – it can be controlled manually or via connected Alexa gear with your voice. Not only will they save a ton of space in your home gym setup, but they can also grow with you on your fitness journey and support a wide range of exercises in the process. Get a closer look at what they deliver in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts and head below for more.

If you’re not impressed with the relatively new release and Alexa support above, check out this 25-pound set instead. You can score this option for $90 shipped right now after clipping the on-page coupon. While they aren’t from a well-known brand name and aren’t quite as heavy, they will provide a similar experience otherwise and at a much lower price point.

One of the best ways to stay motivated and keep tabs on your fitness progress is with a smart wearable and you might as well grab one at a discount. This morning saw Samsung’s graphite LTE Galaxy Watch 6 that will stay connected wherever your workouts might take you go on sale and be sure to dive into the ongoing price drop we are tracking on Google Pixel Watch at up to $150 off.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set features:

Works with Alexa: Dumbbells adjust from 5-50 lbs. in 5 lb. increments with Alexa voice controls (device with Alexa not included); Motorized weight selector responds to vocal prompts for hands-free adjustment; Adjustment knob enables easy manual adjustment

30-Day iFIT Family Membership Included; Stream on-demand workouts on your phone, tablet, or TV; Current iFIT members will receive credit to their account; iFIT membership auto-renews after 30 days unless canceled in advance. Once set-up, membership is not required for Alexa functionality.

Digital Weight Readout: View your current weight selection on a digital LED screen;. Non-Slip Dumbbell Handles: Diamond knurling enhances grip strength and control during exercise

Ergonomic Square Weight Plates: Sleek interlocking weight plates provide effective resistance;. Square shape prevents unwanted rolling between sets and; each plate weighs 5 pounds

