Samsung’s graphite LTE Galaxy Watch 6 stays connected everywhere at $330 shipped ($50 off)

After seeing some deals on the Bluetooth models come and go as of late, we are now tracking a solid deal on the LTE-ready Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 that just launched a couple months ago. Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm LTE Smartwatch for $329.99 shipped. Regularly $380, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. For further comparison, today’s offer undercuts the current Best Buy offer by $20 and returns the graphite LTE 44mm configuration back down to the Amazon all-time low for the first time since release. Check out our hands-on review and head below for more details.

The Galaxy Watch 6 launched back in August as part of Samsung’s latest collection of smart wearables. Alongside the expanded connectivity on today’s LTE model, you’re also looking at Samsung’s “largest watch display yet” with trimmed down bezels powered by an Exynos W930 chip. The expected health and fitness tracking suite is also at play here with the ability to keep tabs on daily activity, temperature, and a whole lot more than that by way of the upgraded onboard BioActive sensor – sleep coach, always-on heart rate sensor, workout duration, distance, calories burned, and more.

For something more affordable drop down to the Bluetooth 40mm variants that are currently starting at $262 shipped on Amazon and then swing by our Samsung deal hub for more offers from the brand.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE features:

It’s your day —own it with Samsung Galaxy Watch6. From the gym to the office, our large display keeps you in the know with simple navigation and a super easy-to-read screen. Work out smarter with personalized heart rate zones, and get insights for better rest with Advanced Sleep Coaching. Stay connected by using Galaxy Watch6 to call, text, play music and get notifications on the go. Plus, wherever the day takes you, own your look with a variety of customizable Watch bands and faces. Unlock your day’s full potential with Galaxy Watch6.

