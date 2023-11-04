Hisense U8 144Hz mini-LED smart Google TVs hit new Amazon all-time lows from $698

Amazon is now offering some new all-time lows on the 2023 model Hisense U8 series mini-LED Google Smart TVs. The latest U8 series from the brand delivers some particularly notable specs at prices well below the big three TV brands and now the most popular sizes have dropped even lower. The 75-inch model, for example, is now selling for $1,298 shipped at Amazon. Regularly $1,600 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $1,300, this is $302 off the going rate, over $1,000 under the price it launched at this past summer, and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low at $200 under our previous mention. The U8 series is Hisense’s top of the line mini-LED lineup with a metal stand, a “bezel-less” design, and built-in Google Assistant voice command support. From there you’ll find an up to 144Hz mini-LED panel with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming, Apple AirPlay 2, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more deals and details.

More 2023 model Hisense smart TV deals:

If you prefer to take the PS5-enhanced Sony route, some of its entry-level models are currently at new all-time lows starting from $348 shipped. And be sure to swing by our home theater deals hub for more.

Hisense U8 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

The Award-winning Hisense U8 Series Mini-LED TV just got even better. With Peak Brightness 1500 and more than double the local dimming zones as last year, along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflecton panel technology, the U8 delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos and an upgraded 50w 2.1.2 multi-channel audio system, the U8 creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. In additon, the U8 is compatible with the new Wifi 6E router protocol and includes a NEXTGEN TV ATSC 3.0 tuner making the U8 virtually future-proof. With the Google TV OS and Hands-Free Voice Control, searching for and playing all your favorite content is simple and seamless. Just say “Hey Google”. The U8 also got more upgrades for the gaming enthusiast including a 144Hz VRR panel, Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium Pro for an enhanced gaming experience. And, be2er also just got bigger with the U8H now available in an 85” screen size.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!