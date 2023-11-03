Sony 2023 X77L Smart Google TVs with AirPlay hit Amazon all-time lows today from $348

Amazon is now offering new all-time low pricing on the 2023 model Sony Ultra HD X77L Series 4K Smart Google TVs. First up, let’s take a look at the 75-inch model that is now selling for $848 shipped. This one launched earlier this year at $1,100 and now carries a regular price of closer to $930 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is the best price we have tracked yet and a new Amazon all-time low. Typically it would cost a whole lot more to score a current-generation Sony display with the PS5 exclusive picture enhancement features only its displays have, but the X77L’s 60Hz display brings that down to a somewhat more affordable price range. Head below for more details and options starting from $348 shipped.
While the X77L certainly isn’t as high-end a display as other models in the lineup, it still delivers “auto HDR Tone Mapping that automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes.” It also features AirPlay 2 streaming alongside built-in Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, and three HDMI 2.1 inputs.
- 43-inch Sony X77L 4K Smart Google TV $348 (Reg. $418+)
- 50-inch Sony X77L 4K Smart Google TV $448 (Reg. $500+)
- 55-inch Sony X77L 4K Smart Google TV $498 (Reg. $590+)
- 65-inch Sony X77L 4K Smart Google TV $598 (Reg. $690+)
- 85-inch Sony X77L 4K Smart Google TV $1,198 (Reg. $1,398+)
If you’re not sold on the more affordable PS5 exclusive Sony models above, swing by our home theater deal hub where you’ll find higher-end models, and a range of price drops on a host of options from other brands including these 2023 Hisense smart TVs from under $400.
Sony X77L 4K Smart Google TV features:
Experience all your favorite content in lifelike 4K HDR picture quality, powered by the 4K Processor X1. All your HD content is upscaled to near-4K resolution resulting in sharp details and real-world colors. Google TV with Google assistant makes it easy to find your favorite movies and shows from all the top streaming apps.
