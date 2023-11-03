Sony 2023 X77L Smart Google TVs with AirPlay hit Amazon all-time lows today from $348

Amazon is now offering new all-time low pricing on the 2023 model Sony Ultra HD X77L Series 4K Smart Google TVs. First up, let’s take a look at the 75-inch model that is now selling for $848 shipped. This one launched earlier this year at $1,100 and now carries a regular price of closer to $930 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is the best price we have tracked yet and a new Amazon all-time low. Typically it would cost a whole lot more to score a current-generation Sony display with the PS5 exclusive picture enhancement features only its displays have, but the X77L’s 60Hz display brings that down to a somewhat more affordable price range. Head below for more details and options starting from $348 shipped.

While the X77L certainly isn’t as high-end a display as other models in the lineup, it still delivers “auto HDR Tone Mapping that automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes.” It also features AirPlay 2 streaming alongside built-in Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, and three HDMI 2.1 inputs.

If you’re not sold on the more affordable PS5 exclusive Sony models above, swing by our home theater deal hub where you’ll find higher-end models, and a range of price drops on a host of options from other brands including these 2023 Hisense smart TVs from under $400.

Sony X77L 4K Smart Google TV features:

Experience all your favorite content in lifelike 4K HDR picture quality, powered by the 4K Processor X1. All your HD content is upscaled to near-4K resolution resulting in sharp details and real-world colors. Google TV with Google assistant makes it easy to find your favorite movies and shows from all the top streaming apps.

