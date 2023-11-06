Hover-1 Helios electric folding scooter reaches 18 MPH for 24-mile range for $421 (Reg. $700)

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Helios Electric Folding Scooter for $421.39 shipped. Down from its regular price tag of $700, with a 2023 high of $750 in March, this electric scooter only seemed to avoid lowering near or past its December 2022 low. Summer’s arrival brought with it greater discounts, with the end of summer seeing an even bigger drop to the new all-time low before promptly rising back to its MSRP for the month of September. Today’s deal is a 40% markdown off the going rate and lands among the lowest prices we have tracked, coming in $279 lower than Hover-1’s own website, with other retailers matching and some even priced far higher to $800. Keep in mind this price is for the yellow and black model, with the Blue model following at $441.56 shipped, and the grey model going for $489.99 shipped.

Equipped with a 500W brushless motor and a 10Ah battery, this electric scooter is able to hit top speeds of 18 MPH and travel up to 24 miles on a single charge. Designed with a lower riding profile, its steering promises to be “more responsive than your average e-scooter,” with a smoother and more comfortable ride on any surface thanks to its dual-front suspension. It features a full LCD display that offers your current speed, battery levels, an odometer, trip mileage – all easy to see with its bright LCD backlights. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, Hiboy is currently offering extended deals on its line of S series models, like the S2 for $299.99 shipped, down from $600. Like the above e-bike, it has a 350W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 17 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The S2 Pro model extends that travel range up to 25 miles for $427.49 shipped, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $529.99 shipped, down from $835.

And be sure to also check out the Daylight Savings Sale being offered by Rad Power Bikes, a favorite brand for us here at 9to5toys, which is taking up to $300 off three of its popular e-bike models through November 8. These e-bikes offer higher speeds and travel distances, like the RadCity 5 Plus that hits 20 MPH for up to 50 miles and offers five levels of pedal-assistance alongside the throttle. Head on over to their deals page here to browse models and discounts.

Hover-1 Helios Electric Folding Scooter features:

PERFORMANCE THAT EXCITES – The powerful 500W brushless motor propels Helios to a fast top speed of 18 mph. Motorized adult scooter ready to boldly explore new roads!

LOW RIDING PROFILE – With a foot deck that’s close to the ground, Helios’s steering is more responsive than your average E-Scooter and produces a more enjoyable riding experience.

DUAL FRONT SUSPENSION – Enjoy a smooth riding experience on a variety of pavement or sport conditions. This Electric Scooter will absorb the shock of small bumps so that you don’t have to.

FULL LCD DISPLAY – View your current speed, speed mode, battery level, odometer, electric range, trip mileage, and more from a bright LCD display.

REMOVABLE BATTERY – You’ll never have to haul your escooter into your home to charge it up. Simply remove the lightweight battery and charge it wherever is most convenient for you. This long-lasting lithium-ion battery gives Helios a max range of 24 miles! Take the Helios on an afternoon joyride or use it for a short commute. Recharge the battery in only 5 hours or less.

