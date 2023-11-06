HyperX Cloud III wireless gaming headset sees second Amazon discount to new low of $135

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset for $134.99 shipped. Having just been released back in August with a $170 price tag, today’s deal is the second discount we have tracked for this headset on Amazon, beating out our previous mention by $15. It comes in $5 above the current going used rate and marks a new all-time low. You’ll also find the black/red corded model at a 19% markdown for $81.49 shipped. This PC and PS4/5-compatible headset offers up to 120 hours of battery life on a single charge paired with an overall design focused on comfort, with HyperX’s signature memory foam and leatherette ear pads. Each cup holds a 53mm driver that have been “tuned by HyperX audio engineers to provide an optimized listening experience that accents the dynamic sounds of gaming.” It also features a removable noise-cancelling microphone to reduce disruptive sounds and onboard volume controls with an indicator light to alert you when your mic is active or not. You can learn more from our hands-on review or head below.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset for $80, down from $100. A predecessor to the above model, this wired headset offers similar designs for comfort, 7.1-channel surround sound with passive noise cancellation as well as a removable noise-cancelling microphone, the same 53mm drivers installed in each cup, plus – it comes compatible with PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and mobile devices.

And if you’re a fan of HyperX or Xbox, check out our recent coverage of the new transparent Xbox controller, the Clutch Gladiate RGB Gaming Controller, designed to take “personalization and immersive gaming to the next level.”

HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Up to 120 hours of Battery Life: Put on the Cloud III Wireless and you might not have to charge again for weeks. Enjoy up to 120 hours of battery life for gaming, watching anime, or chatting on a single charge.

Comfort is King: Comfort’s in the Cloud III’s DNA. HyperX signature memory foam in the headband and ear cushions wrapped in soft, premium leatherette make for a plush, comfortable fit all around.

Audio Tuned for Your Entertainment: Angled 53mm drivers have been tuned by HyperX audio engineers to provide an optimized listening experience that accents the dynamic sounds of gaming.

Upgraded, Crystal-Clear Detachable Microphone: Captures high-quality audio for clear voice chat and calls. The noise-cancelling mic has a built-in mesh filter to further reduce disruptive sounds. It also features an LED mic mute indicator.

Durability, for the Toughest of Battles: The headset is flexible and features an aluminum frame so it’s resilient against travel, accidents, mishaps, and your ‘level-headed’ reactions to losses and defeat screens.

