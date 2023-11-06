HyperX unveils new transparent Xbox controller with customizable lighting, triggers, more

A new transparent Xbox controller from HyperX has arrived. We are no strangers to the HyperX Clutch Gladiate controllers around here – we called this year’s version a “budget gaming beast” after going hands-on – but now it’s time for the new see-through RGB edition. Today, HyperX is launching the new Clutch Gladiate RGB Gaming Controller for Xbox, officially licensed under the Designed for Xbox program and fully compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC to ensure “seamless use across all platforms.” Now available for purchase, you can get all of the details and a closer look down below.

New Clutch RGB transparent Xbox controller from HyperX

The new Clutch Gladiate RGB Gaming Controller is designed to take “personalization and immersive gaming to the next level,” according to today’s press release. Designed specifically for Xbox gamers, the new gamepad arrives with a transparent design, “unleashing next-level customization” with full body RGB lighting options in tow.

From there, HyperX has also loaded the new controller with dual rumble motors and tactile grips to provide vibration feedback for titles that support this kind of thing. The gamepad’s impulse triggers are said to “offer variable tactile feedback, allowing gamers to connect to the game in unmatched ways. Integrated with impulse rumble motors, this feature provides haptic feedback for an elevated gaming experience.”

You’ll find a 3.5mm stereo headset jack, a dedicated Share button, and remappable rear buttons as well as two-position dual trigger locks, that “allows users to seamlessly switch between a short trigger pull and a long trigger press.”

Considering the see-through case is easily one of the highlights here, let’s talk more about the six RGB panels waiting beneath the transparent body. It offers three lighting effects, five brightness levels, and seven color options, all of which are “effortlessly adjustable” via onboard controls.

Features at a glance:

Officially Licensed by Xbox: The HyperX Clutch Gladiate RGB is fully compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, as well as PC.

Light the way to victory: Put your game in lights! Tune the RGB lighting with controls right on the controller, no additional software needed. Choose from 3 different lighting patterns and 7 different colors.

Powerful dual rumble motors: Feel every shot, explosion, and rev of your engine more intensely with the Clutch Gladiate RGB’s dual rumble motors.

Impulse triggers to amp up immersion: Impulse triggers deliver variable force feedback so that every shot, every hit, every rev of the engine will feel unlike previous generations of force feedback.

Faster Trigger Pulls with Dual Trigger Locks: Set the lock position for short pulls to execute actions faster or keep the longer pulls for trigger actions that need more finesse.

The new RGB transparent Xbox controller from HyperX is now available for purchase on Amazon at $44.99 shipped.

