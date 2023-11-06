HyperX’s regularly $250 ProCast streaming mic hits Amazon all-time low at $150 shipped

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the late 2022 model HyperX ProCast Microphone. This is the brand’s latest pro-grade XLR model that regularly fetches $250. Today’s deal knocks a solid $100 off to land your total down at $149.99 shipped. This deal comes in at $30 under the previous deal price to deliver a new Amazon all-time low in the process. Get a closer look in our launch coverage from October 2022 and head below for additional details.

This is the brand’s flagship model featuring a gold-sputtered large condenser diaphragm and a cardioid polar pattern ideal “for streaming, podcasts, or other single-source audio recording.” You’ll find an 80Hz filter “to reduce unwanted low-end frequencies” alongside a typical XLR connector, built-in anti-vibration shock mount to mitigate unwanted rumbles getting captured in your recordings, and a detachable HyperX Shield metal pop filter. Take a deeper dive right here.

If you’re looking to upgrade your XLR-ready audio interface as well, the new 4th Gen Focusrite Scarlett models have arrived in full force to deliver one of the best options you’ll find anywhere. We came away entirely impressed after going hands-on for launch day and you can scope out the details on the latest from the brand right here. Pricing starts from $140 shipped.

HyperX ProCast Microphone features:

ProCast’s design enables better high-frequency details compared to electret and dynamic mics and improved low-frequency performance. The ProCast requires 48V of phantom power, so connect it via XLR cable to professional interfaces or preamps to start your recording. Simply snap the HyperX Shield to the ProCast’s included anti-shock mount to filter out those plosive puffs of air that result from p sounds. The sleek, unique HyperX design blends form and function, making the ProCast as elegant as it is practical.

