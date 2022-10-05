HyperX ditches USB with the reveal of its new XLR ProCast streaming microphone today

Now joining the brand’s SoloCast, QuadCast, and DuoCast models, today HyperX is announcing the new ProCast Microphone. This large diaphragm condenser mic marks the brand’s first foray into the XLR world, stepping away from the arguably more entry-level USB models in favor of what it refers to as a pro-grade solution. Set to launch this month, you can get a closer look at what the new HyperX ProCast Microphone is all about down below.

New XLR HyperX ProCast microphone

After Logitech stepped into the XLR mic world in a major way with its unique and, at least for me, eye-catching Sona microphone (dive into our hands-on review of that right here), it’s now time for HyperX to turn its attention to the pro-grade sound-capturing world with the new ProCast.

HyperX continues to elevate its range of high-quality and high-performing peripherals to meet the needs of today’s gamers, influencers, content creators, and more … As our first XLR microphone, the HyperX ProCast microphone is perfect for recording professionals, content creators and streamers.

The new HyperX ProCast microphone features a gold-sputtered large diaphragm condenser capsule designed with a cardioid polar pattern that focuses “on the sound source” and not the rest of the noise in your streaming or podcasting space. Alongside the audio interface-ready XLR connection, the microphone also sports a switchable -10dB pad as well as an 80Hz high-pass filter, effectively allowing it to handle particularly loud sound sources when it needs to while cutting off low-end rumble that might muddy your recordings/streams.

From there, the ProCast microphone ships with what the brand calls a built-in anti-vibration shock mount alongside a detachable HyperX Shield metal pop filter, further filtering your input and helping to reduce sibilance, pops, and other unwanted oddities. With the included mount adapter, you can also employ one of those ever-popular boom arms or typical 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch thread-equipped mic stands as well.

Here’s a quick glance at the technical specs:

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Sensitivity: -38± 3dBV (1V/Pa at1kHz)

-38± 3dBV (1V/Pa at1kHz) Noise (RMS): -118dBV (A-weighting) B65

-118dBV (A-weighting) B65 Connection Type: Balanced 3-pin XLR male

Balanced 3-pin XLR male USB Specification: Balanced 3-pin XLR male

Balanced 3-pin XLR male Weight: 0.82lb

As I’m sure you’re imagining, the new ProCast microphone certainly isn’t going to be as affordable as the aforementioned USB models in the lineup – good XLR mics rarely are. But it is, however, more affordable than the Logitech Sona model and the popular $400 Shure SM7B. HyperX says its latest microphone will be available this month on Amazon and directly on its official website for $249.99.

