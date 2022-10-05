HyperX ditches USB with the reveal of its new XLR ProCast streaming microphone today

Justin Kahn -
NewsHyperX
HyperX ProCast microphone

Now joining the brand’s SoloCast, QuadCast, and DuoCast models, today HyperX is announcing the new ProCast Microphone. This large diaphragm condenser mic marks the brand’s first foray into the XLR world, stepping away from the arguably more entry-level USB models in favor of what it refers to as a pro-grade solution. Set to launch this month, you can get a closer look at what the new HyperX ProCast Microphone is all about down below.

New XLR HyperX ProCast microphone

After Logitech stepped into the XLR mic world in a major way with its unique and, at least for me, eye-catching Sona microphone (dive into our hands-on review of that right here), it’s now time for HyperX to turn its attention to the pro-grade sound-capturing world with the new ProCast.  

HyperX continues to elevate its range of high-quality and high-performing peripherals to meet the needs of today’s gamers, influencers, content creators, and more … As our first XLR microphone, the HyperX ProCast microphone is perfect for recording professionals, content creators and streamers.

The new HyperX ProCast microphone features a gold-sputtered large diaphragm condenser capsule designed with a cardioid polar pattern that focuses “on the sound source” and not the rest of the noise in your streaming or podcasting space. Alongside the audio interface-ready XLR connection, the microphone also sports a switchable -10dB pad as well as an 80Hz high-pass filter, effectively allowing it to handle particularly loud sound sources when it needs to while cutting off low-end rumble that might muddy your recordings/streams. 

From there, the ProCast microphone ships with what the brand calls a built-in anti-vibration shock mount alongside a detachable HyperX Shield metal pop filter, further filtering your input and helping to reduce sibilance, pops, and other unwanted oddities. With the included mount adapter, you can also employ one of those ever-popular boom arms or typical 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch thread-equipped mic stands as well.

Here’s a quick glance at the technical specs:

  • Polar Pattern: Cardioid
  • Sensitivity: -38± 3dBV (1V/Pa at1kHz)
  • Noise (RMS): -118dBV (A-weighting) B65
  • Connection Type: Balanced 3-pin XLR male
  • USB Specification: Balanced 3-pin XLR male
  • Weight: 0.82lb

As I’m sure you’re imagining, the new ProCast microphone certainly isn’t going to be as affordable as the aforementioned USB models in the lineup – good XLR mics rarely are. But it is, however, more affordable than the Logitech Sona model and the popular $400 Shure SM7B. HyperX says its latest microphone will be available this month on Amazon and directly on its official website for $249.99

Be sure to dive into some of our hands-on reviews of the HyperX gaming and content creator gear below as well:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

HyperX

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score Ninja’s 1,000W personal countertop blender ...
Arm your front door with Siri using August’s late...
Kwikset launches two new SmartCode keypad deadbolts ahe...
SanDisk’s 2022 model 190MB/s 512GB Extreme microS...
D-link’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi 5 range extender expands ...
Amazon offers Calvin Klein underwear up to 44% off with...
Spigen’s discounted iPhone 14 case collection jus...
9to5Toys Daily: October 5, 2022 – M2 MacBook Pro $200...
Load more...
Show More Comments