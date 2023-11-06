Up to $100 off Ninja cooking gear: New Blender Pro all-time low, multi-cookers, more from $100

Alongside a host of other deals from the brand (some of which are detailed below), Amazon is now offering the Ninja TB201 Detect Power Blender Pro for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $140, this model hit Amazon for the first time a couple months ago and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s nearly 30% price drop also delivers a new Amazon all-time price in the process. Powered by an 1,800W peak motor base and coming with a 72-ounce pitcher, it features Ninja’s BlendSense tech “that can automatically adjust speed and time for perfectly smooth results” –  the “dial informs users what mode the blender is in for a truly user-friendly experience.” Ready for frozen drinks, chopped veggies, and upcoming holiday meal preparations, the container, lid, and blades are all top-rack dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups as well. Head below for more details and additional Ninja kitchen deals. 

Ninja kitchenware deals:

For the sous vide end of your cooking arsenal, you’ll want to scope out the new Amazon all-time low we are tracking on the 2023 model Anova Cooker Nano 3.0. Regularly as much as $150, you can land this one down at the new $90 Amazon all-time low. Hit up our home goods hub for more. 

Ninja TB201 Detect Power Blender Pro features:

Made for powering through the toughest of ingredients. Ninja’s Smartest Technology that can automatically adjust speed and time for perfectly smooth results. Innovative dial informs user what mode the blender is in for a truly user-friendly experience. Great for making large batches of smoothies and frozen drinks for the whole family. The Ninja Total Crushing & Chopping Blades give you perfectly crushed ice for your smoothies and frozen drinks, chopped veggies, and more!

