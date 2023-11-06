Get your Thanksgiving sous vide on with new Amazon low on Anova’s Cooker Nano 3.0 at $90

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model Anova Precision Sous Vide Cooker Nano 3.0 at $89.98 shipped. This model launched on Amazon this past summer at $129 and sometimes fetches as much as $149 or more elsewhere. Today’s deal comes in at $10 under our previous mention and the fall Prime Day deal to deliver a new Amazon all-time low in the process. You’re looking at the updated 850-watt entry-level Anova model that has moved away from a Bluetooth-only connection to dual-band Wi-Fi “so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move.” The brand has introduced a new two-line touch screen display here as well, offering up some extra real estate for “quickly viewing time and temperature on the same screen and manually controlling your cook straight from the device.” Head below for more details.

Just remember, you’ll need some kind of water bath container to leverage the cooker above if you don’t already have something suitable. This Rubbermaid Square Food Storage Container has been a popular solution for quite some time and costs much less than some of the dedicated sous vide options. You can land the 12-quart model for $25, but there are smaller models starting from under $12.50 Prime shipped as well.

Elsewhere in kitchen deals, we are also still tracking Ninja’s 8.5-qt. Foodi PossibleCooker down at its best Amazon price yet. Regularly $150, you can bring this one home ahead of holiday cooking jobs down at $100 shipped right now with all of the details waiting for you right here. Then swing by our home goods hub for even more.

Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 features:

For food nerds, by food nerds. Our most compact cooker is still huge on results. This latest iteration of our entry-level sous vide circulator adds key improvements as requested by food nerds, for an even sweeter deal on perfect meals. What’s different: 1) We upgraded Nano from bluetooth to dual band WiFi, so you can browse, cook, and monitor meals whether you’re at home or on the move. 2) A two-line touch screen display allows you to quickly view time and temperature on the same screen and manually control your cook straight from the device.

Big on technology, small on size. The 12.8-inch (32.5cm) Anova Precision Cooker Nano 3.0 stows away in a kitchen drawer, so your counters stay uncluttered and your new favorite cooking tool stays within reach.

Cook, browse recipes, and monitor your meals remotely via your mobile device. Whether you’re seeking inspiration for your next ambitious weekend meal, or just want to make an easy weeknight dinner — do it from anywhere via the connected Anova App.

