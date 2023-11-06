Show off your smile with Philips’ Sonicare 9900 Prestige electric toothbrush for $280 (Reg. $380)

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush for $279.96 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Down from its $380 price tag, this toothbrush has only seen two previous discounts this year, not counting the short-lived special events like summer and fall Prime Days. Today’s deal is a 26% discount off the going rate, coming in $17 under the current used pricing, and landing as the fourth-lowest price overall and the second-lowest price we have tracked in 2023.

The most advanced of Philips’ line of electric toothbrushes, the 9900 Prestige comes equipped with SenseIQ technology, allowing it to “sense your every move and adapt to your needs in real-time.” Every brush, pressure, motion, coverage, and more are monitored up to 100 times per second, then adjusts its own settings for optimal teeth and gum health. It also features a BrushSync mode-pairing to automatically sync your brush head to the appropriate mode, while also alerting you when it’s time to replace your brush head. Charging stand and travel case are included.

Philips has other toothbrush models on sale as well, ranging from simple electric designs to smart devices capable of improving your cleaning habits (and be sure to clip those on-page coupons for the best prices):

And you are aware that you’re supposed to floss after brushing right? Well throw out the flimsy string floss and learn about the popular Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser. Designed to bring your gums a healthier cleaning than standard string floss, it features 10 pressure settings, a massage mode for gum stimulation, a 360-degree tip rotation, as well as a built-in timer/pacer to help track flossing time.

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Toothbrush features:

SenseIQ technology senses, adapts and cares for your teeth

Removes up to 20x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Up to 15x healthier gums in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush

Seamless one-touch control with touch-interface design

Sleek and compact with premium leatherette travel case with USB charging

Includes: 1 Connected Sonicare Prestige toothbrush handle with SenseIQ, 1 Premium All-in-One brush head, 1 frosted charging stand, 1 Prestige travel case

