ALLPOWERS’ S700 portable power station has 606Wh battery and nine ports for $263 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS S700 Portable Power Station for $263.40 shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Down from a $450 price tag, this power station has only received three previous discounts this year, one of which being from last month’s fall Prime Day. Today’s deal takes $187 off the going rate, coming in $44 under its fall Prime Day discount, and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked. Boasting a 606Wh capacity, this power station can cover your device and appliance’s power needs off-grid, on the road, or during power outages. It features nine ports to cover all your needs: three USB-As, two ACs, two DCs, one USB-C, and a cigarette outlet. You’ll also be able to control the power station’s settings and keep track of charging on your tablet or smartphone via the ALLPOWERS app. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for something with a whole lot more power, Amazon also has a deal going on for the ALLPOWERS R2500 Solar Generator for $1,039.20 shipped, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon and using the promo code 3LFB53ZY at checkout for a further 20% off. Featuring a 2,016Wh battery capacity, it possesses four AC outlets, four USB-A ports, two DC ports, two PD 100W USB-C ports, a 30A RV outlet, and a car socket.

If you’re looking for a smaller, more personal power station, check out the Jackery 300 Plus Portable Power Station with a SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel. It offers a 288Wh capacity with smart app controls via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to monitor and manage your devices in real-time, and thanks to the included 100W SolarSaga panel, it can fully recharge in only four hours.

ALLPOWERS S700 Portable Power Station features:

【SMALL SIZE & 606Wh LARGE CAPACITY】 ALLPOWERS S700 is a battery power station packing 606Wh into a light 11.6lbs and small size with a carrying handle design makes the mobile power station for camping really portable. With a 606Wh large capacity higher rated power of 700W, it is ready to power many appliances mini cooler, fan, projector, lamp light, and TV for long time. The built-in lamp can be used as emergency lighting.

⚡ 【0-80% WITHIN 1.5 HOURS】 Fast charging solar generator that hits 80% in under 1.5 hrs (fully in 3 hours) by AC wall outlet and PD 60W USB-C simultaneously. Use it as a solar generator for clean solar charging and get stable 100W input with MPPT optimization. You can also fully recharge it by 12V/24V car outlet or a generator. Keep your portable generator always fully powered whenever you are at home, outdoor camping or on your road trip.

