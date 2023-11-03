Jackery 300 Plus power station with 100W solar panel and 5 ports hits new low of $439 ($141 off)

Amazon is offering the Jackery 300 Plus Portable Power Station with a SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel for $438.99 shipped, after clipping the $141 off coupon. Down from its $580 price tag, this bundle spent much of 2023 riding a regular $550 discounted rate, rising back to its MSRP less than a month ago. Today’s deal amounts to a 24% markdown off the going rate, coming in $111 under Jackery’s own website, and marking a new all-time low. This power station offers a 288Wh capacity with smart app controls via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to monitor and manage your devices in real-time. Its smaller size compared to other models makes it far easier to carry along out into the wilds of the world, and thanks to the included 100W SolarSaga panel, it can fully recharge in only four hours. You’ll find five output options as well: one AC port, one USB-A port, one car port, and two USB-C ports. Head below to read more.

Jackery 300 Plus Portable Power Station features:

All-round Safety: By adopting advanced lithium technology, the Explorer 300 Plus is highly temperature resistant – cells operate efficiently and safely, even at 45℃. Max safety is achieved, featuring 52 protective mechanisms, 12 BMS algorithms, and 4 types of physical protection.

Long-lasting Lifespan: Thanks to Jackery’s innovative ChargeShield technology, the battery life of the Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station is boosted by 50%. Durable LFP (LiFePO4) batteries, coupled with BMS protections ensures up to 10 years of use, even when recharged every 3 days, making it an excellent investment for off-grid living.

Diverse & Fast Charging: Charge from the sun as fast as possible. Only 4 hours is taken for the Solar Generator to become fully charged, via convenient connection to 100W SolarSaga Solar Panels. Additionally, the PD100 W bi-directional USB-C ports enable quick charging for your multiple devices simultaneously.

What You Get: 1* Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station, 1* Solarsaga 100W Solar Panel, 1* AC Charge Cable, 1*DC7909 to USB-C Adaptor, 1* User Manual.

