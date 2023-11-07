Bosch Tronic 3000 electric mini-tank water heater keeps sinks running hot for $214 (36% off)

Amazon is offering the Bosch Tronic 3000 Electric Mini-Tank Water Heater for $214.19 shipped. Down from a $333 list price, this water heater has seen numerous discounts over the year, regularly rising above and below $250. Today’s deal amounts to a 36% markdown off the going rate, giving you $119 in savings as a return to the all-time low, and landing just $4 above the current used pricing. This point-of-use mini-tank features a compact size of 17.5 inches by 17.5 inches by 14.5 inches, making it an ideal fit for under your sink, on a shelf nearby it, or mounted directly on the wall. You can install it either vertically to gain a 5.1-gallon water supply or horizontally for a 7-gallon water supply, with either option offering a temperature range of 65 degrees to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Fittings are 3/4-inch male NPT, and it requires 12A of power supply. Head below to read more.

You’ll also find smaller options on Amazon seeing discounts as well, with the 4-gallon Tronic 3000 being offered for $194, with smaller dimensions of 13.75 inches by 13.75 inches by 13.5 inches. There’s also the 2.5-gallon model going for $181, with dimensions of 13.75 inches by 13.75 inches by 10.75 inches.

And for those looking for a bigger option to cover the needs of the entire home, look no further than the ECOSMART ECO 36 36kW 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater, a 150A water heater that has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6-inches by 21-inches by 17-inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being 99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs. You can also head on over to our Green Deals hub for more discounts on water heaters, EVs, power stations, solar panels, and much more.

Bosch Tronic 3000 Electric Mini-Tank Water Heater features:

CONVENIENT HOT WATER HEATER: 7 gallon point-of-use mini-tank fits under your sink to provide hot water right where you need it. Thermal efficiency is 98%. Dimensions : 17.5 W x 17.5 H x 14.5 D Inches

INSTALLED VERTICALLY OR HORIZONTALLY: This larger model can be mounted vertically (5.1 gal. of water supply) or horizontally (7 gal. of water supply)- vertical orientation is installed with the cold and hot lines on top of the unit

RELIABLE WATER SOURCE: Easily hard-wire the 7-gallon model to provide the on-demand reliable water source your home or office needs

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Heating capacity of 1440 watts and a temperature range of 65-145°F max. Operating pressure-150 psi. Water fittings-3/4 inch Male NPT. Electrical requirements (Amp 12A/Volts 120)

EASILY MOUNTED: Can be shelf or floor mounted. Wall mounting available in vertical orientation only (water connections on top) – bracket included. Simply tap into the cold water line and install the water heater directly at the sink to provide hot water

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!