Save hunderds on Echelon’s latest connected rower with 22-inch display at $922 (Reg. $1,600+)

Joining this morning’s now live Peloton Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering a notable deal on the connected Echelon Row-S at $922.15 shipped. This one is $2,179.50 directly from Echelon where it is on sale at $1,300 – “the best sale price of the year.” Across 2023, it has more typically sold for closer to $1,600 at Amazon and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked there since December of last year when it dropped to $900 even. This newer model steps it up a notch from the standard variant (currently $902) by way of the 22-inch rotating HD screen for following along with connected workouts from anywhere in your space. Alongside the dual audio jacks, you’ll also find resistance controls located on the handlebars (“32 silent magnetic resistance levels”) as well as built-in wheels “to help you move it where you need with ease.” Learn more about the connected Echelon fitness gear over at Connect the Watts and head below for more details.

If the higher-tech option and popular Echelon branding aren’t doing anything for you, there are more affordable models in the rower category. Something like this Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine will save you a ton at $240 shipped, just don’t expect to land the built-in display and Wi-Fi connectivity.

As we touched on above, the Peloton Black Friday deals are now live. You’ll find up to $500 off its most popular connected fitness bike experiences as well as a host of accessories starting from just $15 including everything from riding shoes and weight sets to mats and more. Scope out the deals right here.

We are also still tracking a wildly low price on NordicTrack’s regularly $420 Alexa-enabled adjustable dumbbell pair at $199.

Echelon Row-S features:

Get a total-body workout that challenges you in all the right ways with the Row. Foldable design, sophisticated engineering and rotating console to hold your tablet or smartphone. This rower has everything you need for an effective row workout. Device holder that both swivels 90 degree and flips 180 degree for off row workouts. – Resistance controls located on handlebars – An easy-glide seat, ergonomic handlebars and 32 silent magnetic resistance levels offer a low-impact workouts that are equal parts challenging and dynamic. Built-in wheels to help you move it where you need with ease. With a membership, you’ll get Speed, Strength, Endurance and Fusion classes you can access live and on-demand. Plus, on-demand scenic rides from some of the best waterways in the world. You also get our Fitpass programs which include yoga, strength, pilates, boxing and much more.

