Greenworks 40V 16-inch cordless electric lawn mower mulches and rear-bags for $221 ($78 off)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $220.88 shipped. Down from its $299 price tag, this mower has been seeing steady increases in price over the course of the year, peaking at a $399 high last month. Today’s deal is a 26% markdown off the going rate, coming in $11 above the current used pricing and returning to the third-lowest price we have tracked for 2023. With a 40V brushless motor and a 4.0Ah battery, this lawn mower offers up to 45 minutes of runtime and is able to fully recharge in up to two hours. Its 16-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through small to medium yards more efficiently while offering a 5-poistion height adjustment with a cutting range between 1-1/4 inches to 3-3/8 inches. It features a 2-in-1 function of both mulching and rear-bagging, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string.

Amazon is also offering a discount on the much more powerful Greenworks 80V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $467.49 shipped, down from $550. Similar to the above model, this lawn mower has some slight differences. Its 80V brushless motor and 5.0Ah battery deliver a 60-minute runtime, while its 21-inch deck offers a 7-position cutting adjustment height of 1-3/8 inches to 4 inches as well as a 3-in-1 function of mulching, rear bagging, or side discharge.

And check out the bundle combos that regularly see discounts, like the 40V 17-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower and Blower Bundle. The mower has a runtime up to 60 minutes on a single charge and offers 5-position cutting height adjustment that ranges between 1-1/4 inches to 3-3/8 inches. The blower offers a 135 CFM, with a variable speed dial allowing it to reach wind speeds up to 150 MPH.

40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower features:

CORDLESS LAWN MOWER – Get more done, faster, with Greenworks electric lawn mowers. This 40v push lawn mower provides the power you need with up to 45 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 4.0Ah battery. The battery completely charges in 120 minutes.Brushless motor : No

LIGHTWEIGHT, EASY TO USE – A lightweight 16” cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through small to medium yards (up to ½ acre) more efficiently. Easy push button start and lighter weight make it a great choice for your lawn.

VERSATILE – Battery powered lawn mower has a single lever 5-position height adjustment with a cutting height range from 1-1/4″ to 3-3/8″ for the best cut in all environments. The 2-in-1 feature offers versatile use with mulching and rear bagging options.

MAINTENANCE FREE – This walk behind lawn mower is virtually maintenance free, with no gas, no oil and no emissions. It starts instantly and is quiet but delivers gas-like power for your toughest projects.

INCLUDES – Battery operated lawn mower comes with mower, grass collection bag, 40V 4.0Ah battery, charger and operators manual. It offers a 3 year tool and 3 year battery warranty.

