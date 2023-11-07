Jackery Explorer 700 Plus power station with 100W solar panel offers 681Wh battery for $699

Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 700 Plus Portable Power Station with a SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel for $699 shipped, after clipping the on-page $300 off coupon. Down from its $999 price tag, today’s deal is the very first chance to save on this bundle. The power station alone normally goes for $799, with the 100W SolarSaga solar panel normally fetching $299. Both are currently seeing markdowns that still combine to a total of $738, meaning this bundle saves you an extra $39 off the discounted rates.

This power station offers a 681Wh capacity that can deliver a 1,000W power output with a peak of 2,000W. It is able to fully charge from 0 to 100% in just 1.7 hours via a wall outlet and offers 8 ports to charge your appliances and devices: three ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one DC. Its LiFePO4 battery cells have a 10-year lifespan with up to 4,000 charge cycles, and come with built-in BMS, safeguarding it and all the devices you connect to it. You’ll also be able to sync your smartphone with the power station in order to monitor and adjust settings in real-time via the app, allowing you to see remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

If you’re looking for a power station with far more capacity and capability, Amazon is currently offering the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station at 25% off for $1,659 shipped. It offers a 2,043Wh capacity alongside five AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and one car port.

And if you’re instead looking for a smaller-sized power station, check out the Jackery 300 Plus Portable Power Station with a SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel, that has a 288Wh capacity and five output options: one AC port, one USB-A port, one car port, and two USB-C ports.

Explorer 700 Plus Portable Power Station features:

Rapid Charging: From 0 to 100% in just 1.7 hours from a wall outlet, the Explorer 700 Plus Power Station fuels extended journeys. Dual PD 100W and multiple output ports (3* 1000W AC, 2* USB A , 2* USB C and 1* DC car port), enable it to charge multiple devices with remarkable speed and efficiency.

Sustainable Energy: Harnessing the power of the sun, our solar generators are ideal for off-grid living, eliminating fumes, emissions, noise and maintenance needs. It’s the industry’s first to get verified by TÜV SÜD, contributing to Earth’s environment while paving the way for a greener future.

Safety First: The Explorer 700 Plus Solar Generator features advanced LiFePO4 battery cells with up to 10 years of lifespan and 4,000 charge cycles to deliver superior safety and reliability. Equipped with built-in BMS, this power station is safeguarded with multiple types of protection to maximize the safety.

User-friendly Design: The Jackery 700 Plus Solar Generator puts smart energy control in your hands. The intuitive and user-friendly APP makes operating the power station a breeze. Easily monitor remaining battery levels, customize settings and manage power consumption wherever you roam.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!