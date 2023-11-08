Cuisinart’s Center coffee maker is compatible with any single-cup pods for new low of $150

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Center Coffee Maker for $149.95 shipped. Down from its regular $200 price tag, we have only tracked four previous discounts over the year, none of them falling below $180. Today’s deal outdoes the rest, coming in as a 25% markdown off the going rate, and falling to a new all-time low.

With this coffee maker you’ll be able to fill your caffeine tanks with relative ease, allowing you to serve up to 12 cups of coffee at once. You’ll have five serving sizes to choose from: 4 ounces, 6 ounces, 8 ounces, 10 ounces, or 12 ounces – all of them compatible with any brand of single cup pods, including Keurig K-cup pods. It even comes with an optional reusable filter cup so you can use your own coffee as well. It is designed with fully automatic features: 24-hour brew start, self-cleaning, auto-off functions, and a ready alert system. You’ll be able to control the brew strength from the lightest to the strongest levels, and even adjust the water temperature that runs through the charcoal filter. Head below to read more.

Cuisinart Center Coffee Maker features:

SINGLE-SERVE: Enjoy five serving sizes – 4 ounces, 6 ounces, 8 ounces, 10 ounces or 12 ounces – compatible with any brand of single cup pod including Keurig K-Cup pods with an optional reusable filter cup so you can use your own coffee through our HomeBarista elite Cuisinart features – pour it over ice for a cool coffee treat

SUPERIOR FUNCTIONALITY: The Extreme Brew features delivers coffee up to 25% faster and our single-serve brewer has a 42oz removable water reservoir and flip down shelf for shorter mugs – No need for paper filters as it comes with our reusable gold tone, commercial-style filter

CARAFE BREWER: Serve up to 12 cups of coffee at once with our glass carafe coffee maker featuring a stainless-steel handle and body with fully automatic features – 24-hour brew start, self-clean, auto-off, and ready alert system

MUST-HAVE FEATURES: Our 12-cup coffee brewer allows you to control your brew strength so you can boast light to strong coffee flavor as well as adjust your carafe water temperature that runs through its charcoal water filter

SIMPLIFY YOUR MORNING: Fill your tank with ease featuring our easy-view water window and pour a cup before your brew cycle ends with our Brew Pause feature

