Dick’s Sporting Goods takes an extra 25% off clearance: Nike, Carhartt, Patagonia, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is currenlty offering an extra 25% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on Nike, Patagonia, New Balance, Carhartt, The North Face, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $40. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $139. It’s infused with stretch to give you full mobility and can easily be layered during cool weather. This style has a fashionable chest logo and you can choose from five versatile color options. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out Carhartt’s latest markdown here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Walter Hagen Perfect Golf Shorts $12 (Orig. $75)
- Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat $10 (Orig. $20)
- Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Pullover $40 (Orig. $139)
- New Balance 574 Shoes $64 (Orig. $84)
- The North Face Elevation 1/4 Zip $27 (Orig. $50)
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Waffle Debut Shoes $52 (Orig. $80)
- Nike Blazer Mid 77 Shoes $43 (Orig. $105)
- Brooks Glycerin 20 Running Shoes $120 (Orig. $160)
- Carhartt Clarksburg Graphic Sleeve Hoodie $28 (Orig. $55)
- Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Oversized Crewneck $38 (Orig. $70)
