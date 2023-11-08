Dick’s Sporting Goods takes an extra 25% off clearance: Nike, Carhartt, Patagonia, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is currenlty offering an extra 25% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on Nike, Patagonia, New Balance, Carhartt, The North Face, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $40. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $139. It’s infused with stretch to give you full mobility and can easily be layered during cool weather. This style has a fashionable chest logo and you can choose from five versatile color options. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out Carhartt’s latest markdown here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!