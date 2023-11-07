Carhartt takes up to 50% off new markdowns for fall: Jackets, pullovers, more

For a limited time only, Carhartt is offering up to 50% off new markdowns including layering pieces, outerwear, accessories, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Storm Defender Relaxed Fit Jacket that’s currently marked down to $180 and originally sold for $300. This jacket is waterproof, breathable, and it has large pockets to store essentials. It also has reflective details to keep you visible in low light and feature stretch fabric for increased mobility and range of motion. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Carhartt customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top pick from Carhartt include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering $30 off orders $150, including new arrivals and clearance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!