eufy Clean X8 Pro robot vacuum stores up to 60 days of debris for new low of $450 (Reg. $650)

Amazon is offering the eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum Self-Empty Station for $449.99 shipped, after using the promo code SpookyEufy at checkout. Down from a $650 price tag, this robot vacuum has only received a handful of discounts since its release earlier in the year, none of them falling below $550. Today’s deal comes in as a 31% markdown off the going rate, landing $119 under the current used pricing and marking a new all-time low.

Offering 8,000Pa of twin-turbine suction power, this robot vacuum is equipped with a patented detangling roller brush so you won’t have to worry about manually cleaning it yourself. It features iPath laser navigation that can draft precise maps of your home in order to track cleaning routes, avoid obstacles, and unlock a wider range of areas to clean as well. It comes with a 2.5L antibacterial dustbin that it can empty itself into, storing up to 60 days of debris in a 3-person household with no pets, up to 45 days with one pet, and up to 30 days with two pets. Head below to learn more.

Amazon is also currently offering the Yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop for $299.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $200 off coupon. It offers 3,000Pa of suction power and includes a 2.5L dustbin like the model above that can store up to 60 days of debris before you’ll have to empty it. It also features Yeedi’s LiDAR navigation to map out and plan the most efficient cleaning routes in your home, which can all be controlled via the app.

And if you’re looking outside the roborock brand, check out our past coverage of the new Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop, equipped with 4,300Pa of suction power while also offering sonic mopping technology that delivers 2,500 vibrations per minute in conjunction with a large 1,000ml water tank to provide a more thorough cleaning experience than more traditional robots.

Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum Self-Empty Station features:

Hair-Free Cleaning: X8 Pro’s powerful 2× 4,000 Pa Twin-Turbine suction easily removes pet hair from deep within carpets, leaving them clean and hair-free.

Tangle-Free Cleaning: The patented Active Detangling Roller Brush detangles hair automatically. No more need to manually clean the roller brush yourself.

45 Days* Hands-Free Cleaning: X8 Pro’s Self-Empty Station features a 2.5 L bacteriostatic dust bag that securely seals pet hair and debris, for a truly hands-free cleaning experience.

Precise iPath Laser Navigation: With precise maps of your home, effectively track cleaning routes, avoid obstacles, and unlock a wider range of areas to clean.

Customizable AI.Map 2.0: AI creates accurate maps of your home, allowing for efficient cleaning of a wide range of areas to save you time and effort while always getting a thorough cleaning.

