Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-motorcycle hits 28 MPH for 55 miles for $2,100 (Reg. $3,000)

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike for $2,099.99 shipped. Down from its $3,000 price tag, this e-bike only received one discount in the first half of the year, with summer’s end bringing more frequent and larger price cuts. Today’s deal is a 30% markdown off the going rate, giving you $900 in savings, beating out Hover-1’s own website where it is still listed at its MSRP, and returning to the second-lowest price we have tracked.

Designed with the stylish frame of a motorcycle, this e-bike comes equipped with a 750W motor and a 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery that can reach top speeds of 28 MPH and travel up to 55 miles on a single charge. It typically takes seven to eight hours to fully charge, and the battery is removable from the body for more convenient charging. Its 20-inch fat tires help you traverse uneven terrain, and it has been outfitted with a headlight, taillight, and turn signals. It also comes decked out in an array of accessories: dual side mirrors, a phone storage bag, side and rear racks, two saddle bags, a rear mudguard, a triangular storage bag, and a folding lock. Head below to read more.

If you’re looking for cheaper commuter options or you’re more into the electric scooter scene, Hiboy is currently offering extended deals on its line of S series models, like the S2 for $299.99 shipped, down from $600. Like the above e-bike, it has a 350W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 17 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The S2 Pro model extends that travel range up to 25 miles for $427.49 shipped, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $529.99 shipped, down from $835.

And be sure to also check out the Daylight Savings Sale being offered by Rad Power Bikes, a favorite brand for us here at 9to5Toys, which is taking up to $300 off three of its popular e-bike models. These e-bikes offer higher speeds and travel distances, like the RadCity 5 Plus that hits 20 MPH for up to 50 miles and offers five levels of pedal-assistance alongside the throttle. Head on over to their deals page here to browse models and discounts.

Hover-1 Altai Pro R750 e-bike features:

OFF-ROAD READY WITH ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION – The 20 fat tires are durable and built to withstand rough terrain. The adjustable air suspension fork can be adjusted to your preference for a softer or stiffer ride.

LED HEADLIGHTS, TAILLIGHTS, AND TURN SIGNALS – The bright, LED high/low beam headlight and LED taillight keep you visible to other motorists and illuminate your path in low-visibility conditions. Integrated front and rear turn signals help you stay safe on the road.

LONG-LASTING, REMOVABLE BATTERY – The built-in 48V/20Ah lithium-ion battery fully charges in 7-8 hours and provides an average range of 55 miles. The battery can be removed for convenient charging. No need to haul your E-bike to an outlet.

APP ENABLED – Track your riding distance and time, navigate with GPS, and adjust your settings with the Hover-1 E-Mobility App.

MID-MOUNTED DISPLAY – The integrated 3.5 LCD display shows your current speed, battery level, odometer, pedal assist level, and more.

