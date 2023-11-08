Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 lands at second-best price following $150 discount to $850

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $849.99 shipped. This discounts the unlocked 256GB model for one of the very first times from its usual $1,000 going rate. We haven’t seen it go on sale since back in December, and now it’s seeing a $150 price cut to the second-best price ever. It’s $50 above the all-time low, and also $50 under our previous mention. Today’s offer also includes the elevated 512GB capacity at $969.99. That’s also $150 off the usual $1,120 price tag and marking the second-best discount yet. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

If you’re looking to protect your shiny new foldable, make sure to go check out our top case recommendations for the Galaxy Z Flip 5. We break down an assortment of different offerings at all kinds of price points, helping you find the perfect way to add a little extra peace of mind or even style to your new smartphone.

Elsewhere in the Android space, the Black Friday deals are going live early across just about every one of the latest releases from OnePlus. Right now, the company is holding a sale before we even get to Thanksgiving Week with offers that are backed by a price guarantee, marking down the new OnePlus Open, 11 5G, and more to the best prices of the holiday season.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features:

Flex the pocket-perfect and powerful Galaxy Z Flip5; With its innovative design, this compact phone is packed with a big personality. With Flex Window, the large cover screen you can use while compact, Galaxy Z Flip5 single-handedly takes convenience to a whole new level; Simply reply to texts, change songs and snap photos with just one hand. Meet your new selfie bestie; Find the perfect angle with a cover screen that lets you clearly preview pics live before capturing; Then, snap your share-worthy shot with the best camera on Galaxy Z Flip5

