It’s time to start up our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 cases to sheath your upcoming new foldable handset. Samsung took to the stage this morning to unleash its new smartphones, deals have already gone live on both of them, and we have now had a chance to gather up some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 cases that are now available for purchase. Alongside a suite of new models coming directly from Samsung starting at $40 and ranging from silicone and eco-leather models right up to the S Pen-equipped variants for the new Fold 5, we are also seeing a plethora of models from some of the better value-packed third-party brands with models already available for purchase. We will update this post as more come down the pipeline. But until then, you’ll find the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 cases now available for purchase down below the fold.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 cases

Before we get into some of our favorite third-party and much more affordable options that are now live down below, let’s take a look at the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S-pen Case coming directly from Samsung. Samsung says the “new Galaxy Z Fold5 Slim S Pen Case features a slimmer design that offers a perfect grip” alongside a new built-in S Pen that’s “more compact, colorful and easy to access.” This one comes with an S Pen as well as a build made of eco-conscious material with three multi-color options:

Sand Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S-pen Case $100

Graphite Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S-pen Case $100

Icy Blue Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S-pen Case $100

Graphite Standing Strap Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case $85

And here are the new Samsung Flip 5 cases:

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Silicone Phone Case $40

Galaxy Z Flip 5 FlipSuit Case $60

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Clear Gadget Case $50

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Flap Eco-Leather Case $90

Spigen

The new Spigen Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 cases are now here. Ranging a series of different models, you’ll find built-in S Pen holders in the Fold models – some of which double as kickstands – colorful Fold 5 options, and more starting from the brand’s usually affordable $25 price points. More details on each model can be found in our launch coverage.

Spigen Thin Fit P Z Fold 5 case from $50

Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition Z Fold 5 case $75

Spigen Tough Armor Pro P Z Fold 5 case from $78

Spigen Air Skin Z Flip 5 case from $25

Spigen Thin Fit Pro Z Flip 5 case $40

CASETIFY

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 cases wouldn’t be complete without the new CASETIFY models, and they have now arrived. As you’ll know from our launch coverage, you’re looking at a new Impact Case series model from the brand alongside new base colors for both of Samsung’s new models, plus the usual smattering of designs, patterns, and customization options. All of the details you need on these new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 cases are right here.

CASETIFY Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases from $70

CASETIFY Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases from $70

SUPCASE

Unicorn Beetle Pro Case for Galaxy Z Fold 5 $100 Built-in Screen Protector: Guards against scratches without compromising sensitivity Built-in Kickstand Built-in Pen Holder 20 Foot Drop Tested



SUPCASE Holster for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $30 Waterproof PU leather and nylon fabric materials create ultimate drop protection. The suitable waist belt clip will free your hands while working, traveling, or participating in outdoor activities.



Best Caseology Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 cases

Ringke – best affordable Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 cases

Ringke Slim Galaxy Z Fold 5 Case $22 Clear and Matte Clear

Ringke Slim Galaxy Z Flip 5 Case $20 Black, Clear, and Matte Clear



Otterbox

***Note: These cases are still listed as coming soon.

